Highlights Over the past couple of years, the Seattle Seahawks have been competitive, but stuck in the middle of the pack.

The team narrowly missed the playoffs in 2023, but made some solid moves this offseason.

The Seahawks have put themselves in position to make a surprise run to the playoffs in 2024.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Seattle Seahawks have begun to undergo a period of change. A lot of their old faces and some leaders of the franchise have moved on now, and the team has started to get younger as a result.

Through this period, Seattle has been incredibly average in the NFL landscape.

They've floated around the playoff bubble over the past two seasons, and both of those have been nearly identical. They've done enough to vault themselves into playoff contention, yet have lacked the top-end talent to truly make an impact and advance in the playoffs.

However, Seattle made some nice moves this offseason, and they look to be in pretty solid shape ahead of the 2024 season. Let's take a closer look at their performance over the past couple of years, some of their additions this offseason, and finally, try to decide whether this team has what it takes or not to become the league's biggest sleeper team in 2024.

How Have the Seahawks Fared in Recent Years?

The Seahawks have been on the bubble of the playoff race for the last two years

The last season in which the Seahawks were truly dominant was back in 2020, when they went 12-4. That year, Seattle won the NFC West, and hosted the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Unfortunately, they went on to lose that game 30-20 in upsetting fashion. From that point on, things haven't been the same for the Seahawks.

Seahawks' Record Over the Past Four Seasons Year Record Place in Division Result 2020 12-4 1st Lost Wild Card Round 2021 7-10 4th Missed Playoffs 2022 9-8 2nd Lost Wild Card Round 2023 9-8 3rd Missed Playoffs

The 2021 season was marred with their star quarterback, Russell Wilson, being hampered for a large portion of the season by an injury. That would go on to be Wilson's last season with Seattle, and the season was a bit of a lost one, with the team shockingly finishing last in a division that was pretty competitive that year.

The 2022 campaign brought change, with Geno Smith replacing Wilson. While nobody expected Smith to immediately fill Wilson's shoes, he did a pretty solid job. Seattle wasn't expected to win many games that year, but they would go on to shock the football world, finishing with a 9-8 record while grabbing the last Wild Card spot. Seattle would go on to lose to the San Francisco 49ers in that round, but the season was still looked at as a success.

The Hawks would have looked to build off their success into 2023, but it was essentially the same story. Seattle got off to a solid start, but suffered some crushing losses down the final stretch of the season. That led to them falling out of the playoff race, and narrowly missing the postseason despite posting an identical record compared to theirs from the year prior.

Seattle's Offseason Additions and Changes

The Seahawks did make some solid additions this offseason, through both free agency and the draft

While the Seahawks didn't make any big moves to upgrade the roster, they did make a lot of very solid smaller moves. Seattle made a lot of smaller moves, and picked up some solid players through free agency and the draft.

It will also be interesting to see how the hiring of Mike Macdonald pans out, as Macdonald put some impressive defensive seasons together in Baltimore.

Macdonald recently shared what his goals will be as far as improving Seattle's defense in 2024:

When you have guys that can do multiple things, play different gaps in the run game and rush at different levels in the pass game, and you can have more big guys [on the defensive line doing those things], it just opens up more personnel groups, more looks you can generate.

If the Seahawks are able to elevate their defense and build their offense around a solid running game, they'll be a tough out for any team.

The Draft - Seattle grabbed arguably the best DT in the class.

Seattle had some great value with their selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. Seattle would use their first round selection on Byron Murphy II, who was widely considered to be the best defensive tackle in the draft. He'll beef up the interior part of their defensive line, which was a weakness for them this offseason.

Seahawks 2024 Draft Class Round Overall Pick Player Position School 1 16 Byron Murphy II DT Texas 3 81 Christian Haynes G UCONN 4 118 Tyrice Knight LB UTEP 4 121 A.J. Barner TE Michigan 5 136 Nehemiah Pritchett CB Auburn 6 179 Satanoa Laumea T Utah 6 192 D.J. James CB Auburn 6 207 Michael Jerrell T Findlay

While Seattle didn't have a second round pick, they made good use of their third round selection. They got great value with Christian Haynes at the 81st overall pick. Haynes was considered to be one of the better offensive linemen in the class, and he's very versatile.

Aside from those two, the Seahawks essentially drafted for their needs throughout the rest of the draft. They grabbed only tackles and cornerbacks with their last four picks, spots they needed depth at ahead of the new year.

Free Agency - Seattle managed to retain Leonard Williams.

The biggest signing of the offseason for Seattle ended up not being for a new player, but instead retaining one of their own. Seattle traded for Leonard Williams last October, sending a second round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for the defensive tackle. They were able to keep Williams around this offseason, re-upping him on a three-year, $64.5 million contract.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Williams has been impressive throughout his nine-year career. Williams has racked up 43.5 sacks, 511 tackles, 68 tackles for a loss and 173 QB hits during his time in the NFL. He figures to be a key part of the Seahawks' defense in 2024.

Aside from Williams, the Hawks agreed to terms with several other solid players that, at the very least, should end up being solid depth players for the team. Those players include OT George Fant, LB Jerome Baker, LB Tyrel Dodson, S K'Von Wallace, DT Jonathan Hankins and WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Finally, while this change isn't on the field, there's one more that should be considered. Seattle's longtime head coach, Pete Carroll, has moved on to a different role this year. Carroll was one of the best head coaches in Seattle's history, and the team will move on in 2024 with Mike Macdonald leading the team for the first time.

The Bottom Line - Seattle Isn't a Team to Sleep On

After a solid offseason, Seattle might be able to make some noise in 2024.

Now, we probably won't go so far as to say Seattle is going to make a run for the Super Bowl in 2024. They've got some talent, but it's decently clear that their roster will need more top-end talent to seriously make a run and try to win the NFC.

However, they absolutely could be the biggest sleeper team in the league as a whole.

We're talking about a team that went 9-8 the past two years, making the playoffs in 2022, and narrowly missing them in 2023, while dropping a couple of games they should have won as well.

Depth was one of Seattle's biggest issues last season, and they did a lot to shore up that aspect of their roster this offseason. If their new pieces this offseason can fit together, this team could make some serious noise, and possibly even compete for the NFC West title.

This would be the year for Seattle to make a run, as they could find themselves in salary cap trouble next season.

