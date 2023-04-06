The Seattle Seahawks have been shredded by former player RIchard Sherman for their moves this offseason, despite re-signing former All-Pro Bobby Wagner.

The Seattle Seahawks took a lot of people by surprise last year with how well they did, taking a team that had just given up it’s franchise quarterback in Russell Wilson & playing with the (at that point underwhelming) Geno Smith and making it all the way to the playoffs with a 9-8 record.

Whilst it might not necessarily be the start of a new era in Seattle similar to their ‘Legion of Boom’ days, it is still very much a step forward for them back in the right direction to becoming a competitive force once again, especially after they took a step back in time and brought in Bobby Wagner.

Wagner was a part of the famed Legion of Boom side, with 1,383 total tackles, 78 of which were for loss, 29.5 sacks and 11 interceptions during his time with the Seahawks, a high level of performance that he kept up with the Los Angeles Rams last season (stats via Pro Football Reference).

However, the way that the deal was handled hasn’t sat well with one of Wagner’s teammates on the defensive side of the ball in the form of Richard Sherman.

Richard Sherman slams the Seattle Seahawks’ business

Speaking on Seattle radio station 93.3 KJR (transcribed by Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic), Sherman slammed the way that the Seahawks had supposedly ‘low-balled’ Wagner, who Sherman claims he speaks with every day, when it came to his contract talks, even calling the move ‘disrespectful’:

Seattle Seahawks simply being shrewd with their moves?

Obviously we don’t know how the negotiations went behind the scenes and what money was offered, but the Seahawks didn’t really have that much wiggle room when it came to free agency, as they only had roughly $30m at the end of the season, and they did need to make moves in some areas (most notably Geno Smith who got signed to a new deal).

So we’re not really sure what Sherman is getting angry at here as there were more important issues that needed to be sorted, and they still got someone who will probably be able to make a big impact on their team next season, whilst still leaving room to get a few more people on board. So perhaps he should wait a little bit longer until all their business is done before giving his thoughts.