Their upcoming opponents include the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles, who are all strong teams.

The Seahawks' chances of winning the NFC West are slim, and they may enter the final stretch of the season on a five-game losing streak.

A year ago, the Seattle Seahawks were one of the fun surprises of the 2022 NFL season. Despite the loss of Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll's crew rode a resurgent Geno Smith to a 9-8 record and snuck into the postseason as the No. 7 seed in the NFC.

And while a second straight trip to the NFL Playoffs is still a possibility, the Seahawks, who are in decent shape at 6-4 but just took a crushing loss to the Los Angeles Rams, face arguably the most challenging schedule in the league over the next month. Okay, forget the word "arguably" there. Seriously, this upcoming four-week stretch is absolutely brutal.

Seattle Seahawks currently hold the No. 6 seed in the NFC

While the Seahawks' 2023 campaign got off to a lousy start as they took a 17-point loss at home to the Los Angeles Rams, they bounced back with three consecutive wins, earning victories over the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, and New York Giants.

After taking an early bye in Week 5, Seattle dropped to 3-2 with a Week 6 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While Smith threw for 326 yards in the 17-13 defeat, the former Jet also threw a pair of picks and failed to throw a touchdown pass. Again, however, the Seahawks bounced back nicely with wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns to improve to 5-2.

At this point in time, they were actually in first place in the NFC West as the San Francisco 49ers had just lost their third straight to drop to 5-3. In Week 9, Seattle was embarrassed by the Baltimore Ravens, 37-3, but squeaked out a 29-26 victory the following week over the Washington Commanders. In Week 11, Carroll & Co. were seemingly on their way to a win over the Rams, but an injury to Smith derailed those hopes as LA overcame a double-digit deficit to take a 17-16 victory.

Despite dropping to 6-4, the Seahawks enter Week 12 holding the No. 6 slot in the NFC playoff picture, sitting one game back of the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) and a half-game ahead of the Minnesota Vikings (6-5).

The good news right now is that the current No. 8 seed, the Green Bay Packers, are just 4-6, as are the teams holding the next three slots, those being the Rams, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So there's a little cushion there for Seattle to remain in the top seven for at least a couple more weeks.

However, as mentioned, their upcoming schedule is downright daunting, and they could easily find themselves on the outside looking in come Christmas.

Seahawks' schedule over the next month is brutal

Up next for the Seahawks is their first meeting of the year with the rival 49ers on Thanksgiving night in prime-time. While the Niners hit a bit of a speed bump during their aforementioned three-game losing streak earlier this season, Kyle Shanahan's squad has gotten back on track.

After their third loss, a 31-17 defeat at the hands of the Bengals, the 49ers had their bye week, which obviously came at the exact right time. Refreshed, San Francisco dominated their Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, 34-3, and enter the Turkey Day matchup with Seattle at 7-3 following a 13-point win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.

So, it's clear that the 49ers are past whatever problems plagued them earlier in the year. The only break for Seattle here is that they're playing at home, where they're 4-1 this season.

While most teams get a lengthy break after a Thursday night game, that's not the case for the Seahawks, as they also play on Thursday night in Week 13. At least their opponent faces the same issue. The problem is that opponent just happens to be the Dallas Cowboys, who are playing their best football of the year right now.

Since getting thrashed by San Francisco in Week 5, the Cowboys have won four of five. And their only loss in that stretch came to the Philadelphia Eagles, a game they easily could have won. Dak Prescott has been arguably the best quarterback in the NFL over the last month, and it's not as if the Seahawks have the greatest defense in the league at the moment.

It also doesn't help Seattle that this game is in Dallas, where the Cowboys are a perfect 4-0. One would assume that mark will be 5-0 when the Seahawks get to town, as Mike McCarthy & Co. should have no problem with the Washington Commanders on Thanksgiving.

The Seahawks do get that lengthy 10-day break after facing the Cowboys, but they don't get a break in the schedule as they travel to Santa Clara in Week 14 for another matchup with the 49ers. If they want to have any chance of winning the NFC West, they at least need to split with San Francisco.

And things only get worse from there. Sure, Seattle is back home in Week 15, which always helps. The problem is that the visiting team is the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, who just solidified themselves as the best team in the NFL with a road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl LVII rematch.

The only saving grace for Seattle here is that the Eagles will be coming off their second matchup of the year with the Cowboys. So perhaps Nick Sirianni's squad will be spent. After all, their current four-week stretch isn't the easiest either. This week, the Eagles take on the Buffalo Bills and then face the Niners and Cowboys in consecutive weeks. So we'll just have to wait and see how things shake out.

So there you have it. Over the next four weeks, the Seahawks play the 49ers, the Cowboys, the 49ers again, and the Eagles. Not sure who Pete Carroll upset in the scheduler's office, but those folks certainly didn't do Seattle any favors.

Things do get easier down the stretch as the Seahawks close the regular season with games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, and Arizona Cardinals. One simply has to wonder if they'll enter that final stretch on a five-game losing streak.

