The Seattle Sounders are in advanced talks to acquire winger Paul Arriola from FC Dallas, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Dallas would retain some of Arriola's cap hit, sources add. No deal is totally done yet.

Arriola, 29, had five goals and seven assists in 31 appearances (28 starts) for Dallas this season. His three years at the club were productive, with 17 goals and 18 assists in regular season play.

The veteran has 50 caps with the U.S. national team. His career began with Club Tijuana before joining D.C. United in 2017.

Dallas originally acquired Arriola from D.C. in 2022 for a league-record trade worth around $2 million GAM. It came at a time when FCD had a surplus of GAM following big-money sales of Ricardo Pepi and Tanner Tessmann.

Seattle are also linked with trade talks for Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira, as first reported by Niko Moreno of Sounder at Heart.