The Seattle Sounders have reached an agreement on a blockbuster deal to acquire U.S. international forward Jesus Ferreira in a trade with FC Dallas , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal was contingent on Ferreira agreeing to a new, long-term deal with Seattle. Sources say that agreement has been reached, though still pending final approval and paperwork.

Dallas will receive $2 million GAM, a 2025 international roster spot and winger Leo Chu in exchange for Ferreira, sources add. Dallas could receive further performance-based add-ons.

Sounder at Heart initially reported negotiations were advanced between the clubs for Ferreira on December 10. Talks have been ongoing since before finally reaching a breakthrough this week.

Ferreira, who just turned 24, had spent his entire career with Dallas. He's a product of the club's famed academy, becoming the first homegrown player in MLS to sign a designated player contract extension.

During his time in Dallas, Ferreira accrued 53 goals and 34 assists in 163 appearances. He had five goals and six assists in an injury-riddled 2024 season where he was limited to just 1,324 minutes. He is two years removed from a career-best 2022 season in which he had 18 goals and six assists.

Ferreira has 15 goals in 23 caps for the USMNT and was part of his country's squad at the 2022 World Cup.

Seattle adds the in-prime, MLS-proven forward to be part of their core moving forward.