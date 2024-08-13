Highlights Sounders thrashed Pumas 4-0, advancing to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, and then took jabs at Pumas post-game.

Seattle also beat Pumas in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League final, capping it off with a 3-0 win at home.

The Sounders advance to host LAFC or San Jose in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, their fifth straight home game in the competition.

The Seattle Sounders roasted Liga MX side Pumas UNAM twice on Monday night. There was the 4-0 win at Lumen Field that eliminated Pumas and allowed the Sounders to advance to the 2024 Leagues Cup quarterfinals. And then there was what happened on social media post-game.

The Sounders piled the hurt on Pumas and their fans, two years after previously dealing them a painful blow in the final of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. A 3-0 second leg victory in that series gave the Sounders their first continental trophy, and extended the Pumas drought in that competition to 33 years and still counting.

After the latest drubbing suffered in Seattle, the Sounders' social media account reminded the Mexico City-based club across multiple posts that the MLS side has their number in head-to-head competition. There was one entry on X (formerly known as Twitter) that read "Shutout win vs. Pumas at Lumen Field.... our favorite." And what better way to get the message across to Pumas fans than to do it in Spanish with a "Nada nuevo" (Nothing new) and "Domadores de Pumas" (Tamer of pumas).

The most vicious dig may have been a repost of an image that read in Spanish: "Be careful my cat bites" only to show an altered Pumas logo with a look that no one would qualify as menacing:

The Sounders also went the meme route:

As of the publication of this post there has been no comeback from the Pumas accounts, and after getting boat raced 4-0 few would probably blame them for laying low.

Seattle Sounders Knock Pumas Out of Leagues Cup

Four of five shots on target ended in goals for the MLS club

Pumas entered the Leagues Cup Round of 16 match with some real hope that they could exact some revenge against Seattle for the 2022 Champions League defeat. They had won three of their first four matches in Liga MX Apertura action, and they blanked the Vancouver Whitecaps on the road, 2-0, in the Leagues Cup Round of 32.

And the Mexican side was on the front foot early in Seattle, failing to convert two good looks on goal which would have given a very different complexion to the match. Forward Guillermo "Memote" Martinez missed the mark badly in the 17th minute, and Pumas had a goal disallowed for an offside in the 25th minute. Those moments proved costly because, just minutes later, the Sounders took the lead on a header by Seattle native Paul Rothrock, and they added three more goals in the second half, including two penalty kicks.

The Sounders restricted Pumas to shots from outside the area, and Seattle backup goalkeeper Andrew Thomas handled every attempt to preserve the shutout and send his club into the quarterfinals. Thomas had five saves on the night.

Pumas, who out-possessed and out-shot the Sounders, mustered an expected goals of 0.8 xG compared to the Sounders' 2.4 xG, which included the two penalties.

Who Sounders Will Face in Leagues Cup Quarterfinals

Seattle know they will host the quarterfinal at Lumen Field

The Sounders kept their Leagues Cup run alive, and they will host yet another match in the competition, welcoming the winner of the LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes Round of 16 winner in the final eight.

Brian Schmetzer's squad has played all four of its Leagues Cup matches thus far at Lumen Field, winning three of them (against Minnesota United, LA Galaxy, and Pumas) and losing to Liga MX club Necaxa 3-1 in the group stage.

Seattle are 6W-2L-5D at Lumen Field in MLS action, and one of their two losses came against LAFC, whom they could meet in the Leagues Cup quarters. If the Sounders can advance to the semifinals, they would face one of Club America, Toluca, St. Louis City, or the Colorado Rapids.

2024 Leagues Cup Quarterfinal Schedule

Date Match Time Stadium TV & Streaming Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17 Club America / St. Louis City vs. Colorado Rapids / Toluca TBD TBD Apple TV Sat, Aug. 17 Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC / San Jose TBD Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.) Apple TV Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17 FC Cincinnati / Philadelphia vs. Mazatlan / Cruz Azul TBD TBD Apple TV Fri-Sat, Aug. 16-17 NYCFC / Tigres UANL vs. Columbus Crew / Inter Miami TBD TBD Apple TV

Seattle Sounders 2024 Remaining Matches

The Rave Green are realistically in the running for three trophies in 2024

Seattle have experienced an uninspiring up-and-down MLS season to date, winning just five of their first 19 league matches, only to win five of their six most recent MLS matches prior to the Leagues Cup break.

The Sounders have accustomed fans to late-season and playoff surges, just when observers are ready to write them off, and it seems the 2024 campaign could have a similar trajectory. Seattle sit in 7th place in the West, and they should be in the mix for an MLS Cup Playoff berth, but it's unlikely they can make up the 16-point gap that separates them from the top of the Supporters' Shield standings for best regular season team. As they've shown in the past, if they can make the playoffs, they are a threat to go all the way and win MLS Cup on December 7.

In addition to their Leagues Cup run, the Sounders are also still in the hunt for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, where they have advanced to the semifinals. They will host LAFC on August 27, and if they advance to the USOC final (Sept. 25), they will either host Sporting Kansas City or travel to face USL Championship side Indy Eleven.

The remainder of the Sounders' schedule follows below. Of their nine remaining MLS matches, five will be on the road, including at reigning champions Columbus Crew (Sept. 7) and in Portland against eternal rivals, the Timbers (Aug. 31).

Seattle Sounders 2024 Schedule Date Opponent Home / Away Competition Sat, Aug. 17 LAFC / San Jose Home Leagues Cup (QF) Tue/Wed, Aug. 20/21 TBD TBD Leagues Cup (SF) Sat, Aug. 24 at Minnesota United Away MLS (Matchday 26) Sun, Aug. 25 TBD TBD Leagues Cup Final / 3rd Place Tue, Aug. 27 vs. LAFC Home U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Sat, Aug. 31 at Portland Timbers Away MLS (Matchday 27) Sat, Sept. 7 at Columbus Crew Away MLS (Matchday 28) Sun, Sept. 15 vs. Sporting KC Home MLS (Matchday 29) Wed, Sept. 18 vs. San Jose Home MLS (Matchday 30) Wed, Sept. 25 at Indy Eleven / vs. Sporting KC TBD U.S. Open Cup Final Sat, Sept. 28 vs. Houston Dynamo Home MLS (Matchday 31) Wed, Oct. 2 at Vancouver Whitecaps Away MLS (Matchday 32) Sat, Oct. 5 at Colorado Rapids Away MLS (Matchday 33) Sat, Oct. 19 vs. Portland Timbers Home MLS (Matchday 34) TBD TBD TBD MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1 - Best of 3) TBD TBD TBD MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1 - Best of 3) TBD TBD TBD MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1 - Best of 3) TBD TBD TBD MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals TBD TBD TBD MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final Sat, Dec. 7 TBD TBD MLS Cup Final