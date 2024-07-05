Highlights The Seattle Storm are favored against Chicago Sky with a 9.5-point spread.

The Storm's 4-game winning streak and recent 95-71 win over the Dallas Wings factor in.

The Over/under total for the matchup is 160.5 points; Carter and Loyd are key players for prop bets.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Seattle Storm (13-6 SU, 13-6 ATS) hosting the Chicago Sky (7-11 SU, 7-11 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky Game Info When Fri. Jul 5 Where? Climate Pledge Arena Time 10:00 PM EST Location Seattle, WA TV ION

Storm vs. Sky – Season Stats & Betting Trends

The Storm are the favorite vs. Sky

Following a two-game losing skid that dropped them to 9-6, the Seattle Storm have put together a nice little run. Not only have they posted wins in each of their last four contests, but all of those wins have been by double-digit margins. Their margin of victory in those four games was 17 points per contest.

In the team's recent 95-71 win over the Dallas Wings on Monday, Jewell Loyd scored a team-high 26 points on 8-of-14 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. She also tallied three rebounds and three assists.

Nneka Ogwumike added 14 points, five boards, and four dimes, while Ezi Magbegor chipped in with 12 points and seven rebounds. Seattle led by eight at the break (45-37) but took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring Dallas by a 34-13 margin en route to their second victory over Dallas in as many nights.

On the other side of this matchup, after a four-game losing streak that dropped them to 4-9 on the season, the Sky have responded with three wins in their last five outings, including an 85-77 win over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday. Chennedy Carter paced the team's offense with 26 points and four rebounds. She shot 11-of-16 from the floor and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe.

Angel Reese — who was recently named to the All-Star roster — finished with 12 points, 19 rebounds (including five on the offensive glass), and two blocked shots. It was her 11th straight double-double on the season, while Dana Evans contributed 14 points and three assists off the bench. Can the Sky avenge an earlier 77-68 loss against Seattle, or will the home team roll to its fifth consecutive win?

Now that we have set the stage for this East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Storm vs. Sky Picks

Spread

Thanks in large part to their current four-game winning streak, the Storm enter this matchup as a 9.5-point favorite (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Storm are 4-1 ATS in their last five outings.

Seattle has covered the spread in each of its last five home games.

The Sky are just 2-7 ATS in their last nine games.

On the flip side of the narrative, Chicago is 4-1 ATS in its last five "road" matchups against Seattle.

The Storm have been a 9.5-point favorite or more four times this season. In those contests, they are a perfect 4-0 against the spread.

Prediction: Seattle Storm (-9.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 160.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER four times in the Storm's last six games against Chicago.

four times in the Storm's last six games against Chicago. In the last 15 "home" matchups against Chicago, the OVER total has prevailed 11 times.

total has prevailed 11 times. The total has gone OVER seven times in the Sky's last nine games.

seven times in the Sky's last nine games. The OVER total holds a 4-2 mark in Chicago's last six road outings against Seattle.

total holds a 4-2 mark in Chicago's last six road outings against Seattle. Prediction: OVER 160.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of DraftKings)

On the heels of her 26-point, four-rebound effort against the Dream, fourth-year guard Chennedy Carter is my key player to watch for the Sky. She currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 17.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 17.5 points.

Do Carter's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Carter has been averaging 15.3 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous matchup against Seattle this season, Carter scored 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field.

points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. Carter has suited up against Western Conference teams seven times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 13.7 points per outing.

points per outing. In eight road contests, the Chicago Sky guard is averaging 16.5 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Carter has averaged 20.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Chennedy Carter OVER 17.5 points

Following her efficient 26-point outing against Dallas, Jewell Loyd is the key player to watch for Seattle. She currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 23.5 points and -130 odds of finishing with less than 23.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Loyd is averaging 20.2 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous matchup against Dallas this season, Loyd finished with 19 points on 6-of-18 shooting overall and 1-of-4 from deep.

Loyd has played against Eastern Conference teams eight times this season. In those contests, she has averaged 22.3 points per outing.

points per outing. In nine home contests, the Seattle Storm guard is averaging 22.4 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Loyd has averaged 21.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Jewell Loyd OVER 23.5 points

Storm vs. Sky Final Picks

The Spread: Seattle Storm (-9.5) OddShark

Seattle Storm (-9.5) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 160.5 points (Bleacher Nation)

OVER 160.5 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: Chennedy Carter OVER 17.5 points

Chennedy Carter OVER 17.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Jewell Loyd OVER 23.5 points