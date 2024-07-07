Highlights The Seattle Storm are hosting Chicago Sky for the second time in three days.

The Storm won four games in a row before suffering a 88-84 loss to the Sky on Friday.

Key players to watch are Chennedy Carter and Jewell Loyd, with both favored to go over their respective player prop bets.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Seattle Storm (13-7 SU, 13-7 ATS) hosting the Chicago Sky (8-11 SU, 8-11 ATS) for the second time in three days.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Seattle Storm vs. Chicago Sky Game Info When Sun. July 7 Where Climate Pledge Arena Time 6:00 PM EST Location Seattle, WA TV FOX13, Prime Video, and MARQ

Storm vs. Sky – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Seattle is the favorite vs. Chicago again

Following a two-game losing skid that dropped them to 9-6, the Seattle Storm put together a nice little run. Not only did they win each of the next four games, but all of those wins were by double-digit margins. Their margin of victory in those four games was 17 points per contest. That impressive win streak ended with an 88-84 loss to the Chicago Sky on Friday night.

In that contest, all five of the Storm's starting five reached double figures. Jordan Horston led the pack with 20 points and six rebounds on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Nneka Ogwumike added 16 points, four assists, and three rebounds. Jewell Loyd — who is the Storm's leading scorer — contributed 13 points and five assists. However, she shot 5-of-14 from the floor and missed all six of her attempts from three-point range.

Dallas will look to salvage the two-game home stand when these teams clash again on Sunday afternoon.

On the other side of this matchup, the Sky dropped nine of their first 13 games, courtesy of a four-game losing streak. Since that start, Chicago has produced four wins across their last six outings. This includes back-to-back wins against the Atlanta Dream (85-77) and the Seattle Storm.

From the Chicago side, only two of its starters registered double-digit scoring performances. Chennedy Carter scored a season-high 33 points along with four rebounds, three assists and three steals. She shot 15-of-24 from the field and converted three of her five attempts from the free throw line.

Newly named All-Star Angel Reese had a solid outing as well. She finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds (including seven on the offensive glass), two assists and two blocks. Reese was also an efficient 8-of-13 from the floor, and she made her first 3-point shots of the season, finishing 2-of-2 from distance.

Furthermore, Reese's 12th consecutive double-double tied Candace Parker's WNBA record that spanned across the 2009 and 2010 seasons. Can the Sky post their second win against the Storm in three days, or will Seattle get back on track before its upcoming mid-week showdown against the Las Vegas Aces?

Now that we have set the stage for this East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Storm vs. Sky Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

Despite losing the front end of this two-game set against the Sky, Seattle enters this matchup as a nine-point favorite (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Storm are 4-1 ATS in their last five outings.

Seattle has covered the spread seven times in its last eight "home" contests.

The Sky are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games

Chicago is 4-2 ATS in its last six matchups against Seattle.

In their last six "road" outings against the Storm, the Sky are 5-1 against the spread.

Prediction: Chicago Sky (+9)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 164.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER five times in the Storm's last seven games against Chicago.

five times in the Storm's last seven games against Chicago. In Seattle's last five "home" contests against Chicago, the OVER total is 4-1.

total is 4-1. The total has gone OVER four times in the Sky's last five games.

four times in the Sky's last five games. In Chicago's last five "road" games, the OVER total cashed in four times.

total cashed in four times. Prediction: OVER 164.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of DraftKings)

On the heels of her 33-point explosion against the Storm on Friday, fourth-year guard Chennedy Carter is the key player to watch for the Sky. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 18.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 18.5 points.

Do Carter's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Carter has been averaging 16.3 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous two matchups against Seattle this season, Carter has averaged 22.5 points on 60.6 percent shooting from the field.

points on 60.6 percent shooting from the field. Carter has suited up against Western Conference teams eight times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 16.4 points per outing.

points per outing. In nine road contests, the Chicago Sky guard is averaging 18.3 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Carter has averaged 23.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Chennedy Carter OVER 18.5 points

Despite her subpar 13-point outing the last time these teams played each other, expect Jewell Loyd to have a bounce-back performance, thus making her the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -110 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and -120 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Loyd is averaging 19.9 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous two matchups against Chicago this season, Loyd has averaged 16.0 points and 5.5 assists per contest on slash lines of .344/.100/.900.

points and 5.5 assists per contest on slash lines of .344/.100/.900. Loyd has played against Eastern Conference teams nine times this season. In those contests, she has averaged 21.2 points per outing.

points per outing. In 10 home contests, the Seattle Storm guard is averaging 21.5 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Loyd has averaged 23.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Jewell Loyd OVER 20.5 points

Storm vs. Sky Final Picks