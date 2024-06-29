Highlights The Seattle Storm is favored against the Dallas Wings in the upcoming game.

Storm has a 9-3 ATS record in the last 12 games, while Wings struggle with 2-4-1 ATS in the last 7 vs. Seattle.

Over/Under total for the matchup is 165 points, with a history of going OVER in recent meetings.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Seattle Storm (11-6 SU, 11-6 ATS) hosting the Dallas Wings (4-13 SU, 7-10 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Storm vs. Wings Game Info When Sat. June 29 Where? Climate Pledge Arena Time 9:00 PM EST Location Seattle, WA TV NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSW

Storm vs. Wings – Season Stats & Betting Trends

The Storm are the favorite vs. Dallas

The Storm raced out to a 9-4 start through their first 13 games before encountering back-to-back losses against the Phoenix Mercury (87-78) and the Las Vegas Aces (94-83). Following their second two-game losing streak of the season, the Storm have bounced back with wins in each of their last two outings. They defeated the Connecticut Sun 72-61 last Sunday and knocked off the Indiana Fever 89-77 on Thursday night.

In that contest, Jewell Loyd put on a show, scoring a game-high 34 points (including 23 in the first half) and handing out five assists. Not only was that her highest scoring game of the season thus far, she was also efficient, shooting 10-of-15 from the field, including a 6-for-9 effort from beyond the arc, while knocking down all eight of her attempts from the charity stripe.

Ezi Magbegor added 18 points and two rebounds, while Nneka Ogwumike contributed 15 points and 11 boards on 7-of-14 shooting from the floor. As was the case when these teams played on Seattle's home floor back on May 30, this game was also a sellout, with over 18,000 fans in attendance to see Caitlin Clark and the Fever. Seattle won that matchup by a double-digit margin as well.

On the other side of this matchup, the Wings have been struggling. After posting a 3-2 record through their first five games, the Wings dropped each of their next 11 decisions before pulling out a much-needed 94-88 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday night.

In that victory, Arike Ogunbowale paced the team's offense with 23 points, nine assists and four rebounds. She shot 8-for-17 from the field and 5-for-8 from 3-point range. Teaira McCowan finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass.

Dallas got a solid scoring effort from its second unit as well. Odyssey Sims -- who signed a hardship contract with the team earlier in the week -- scored 18 points along with four assists. Monique Billings added 14 points and six boards, enabling the Wings to finish with a season-high 36 bench points.

Now that we have set the stage for this matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Storm vs. Wings Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

The Storm opened as a 9.5-point favorite, but the line has moved to 10.5 points at the time of this writing (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Storm are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 outings.

In its last five home games, Seattle is 5-0 against the spread.

The Wings have failed to cover the spread nine items in their last 11 outings.

Dallas is 2-4-1 ATS in their last seven contests against Seattle.

In their last seven road games against the Storm, Dallas is 5-1-1 against the spread.

Prediction: Seattle Storm (-10.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 165 points (per 365Scores.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER four times in the previous five meetings between these ball clubs.

four times in the previous five meetings between these ball clubs. In the Wings' last five games, the total has gone OVER four times.

four times. In Dallas's last six road contests, the OVER total cashed in four times.

total cashed in four times. The two teams have exceeded the points total for this matchup four times in the previous five head-to-head encounters.

Prediction: OVER 165 points

Player Prop Bets

In addition to her 23-4-9 performance against Minnesota, Arike Ogunbowale leads the Wings in scoring, assists, and steals, thus making her my key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -130 odds of scoring more than 22.5 points and +100 odds of finishing with less than 22.5 points (via DraftKings)

Do Ogunbowale's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Ogunbowale has been averaging 23.9 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous matchup against Seattle this season, Ogunbowale scored 24 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field and 5-of-9 from deep.

points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field and 5-of-9 from deep. Ogunbowale has suited up against Western Conference teams eight times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 25.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In nine road contests, the Dallas Wings guard is averaging 23.1 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Ogunbowale has averaged 21.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup six times during that stretch.

Prediction: Arike Ogunbowale OVER 22.5 points

Following her 34-point explosion against the Fever, Jewell Loyd is the key player to watch for Seattle. She currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and -130 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Loyd is averaging 19.3 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous matchup against Dallas this season, Loyd finished with 19 points on 50 percent shooting from the field, but she was just 1-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Loyd has suited up against Western Conference teams nine times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 16.7 points per outing.

points per outing. In seven home contests, the Seattle Storm guard is averaging 20.9 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Loyd has averaged 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

Prediction: Jewell Loyd OVER 20.5 points

Storm vs. Wings Final Picks

The Spread: Seattle Storm (-10.5) OddShark

Seattle Storm (-10.5) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 165 points (365Scores.com)

OVER 165 points (365Scores.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Arike Ogunbowale OVER 22.5 points

Arike Ogunbowale OVER 22.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Jewell Loyd OVER 20.5 points