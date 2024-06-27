Highlights The Seattle Storm are hosting the Indiana Fever in a key matchup.

The Storm has the third-best defensive rating in the league, while the Fever seeks a rebound after a close loss.

Seattle is favored to win, Storm under 169 points, Kelsey Mitchell over 16.5 points.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Seattle Storm (10-6 SU, 10-6 ATS) hosting the Indiana Fever (7-11 SU, 10-8 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Storm vs. Fever Game Info When Thurs. June 27 Where? Climate Pledge Arena Time 10:00 PM EST Location Seattle, WA TV Prime Video, FOX13+, and MeTV Indianapolis

Storm vs. Fever – Season Stats & Betting Trends

The Storm are the favorite vs. Indiana

The Storm got off to a solid start, posting seven wins across their first 10 games. However, since then, they have gone 3-3 over their last six games, including a 72-61 win over the Connecticut Sun on June 23.

In that contest, all five of Seattle's starters scored in double figures. Jewell Loyd scored a team-high 16 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists. But she was just 5-of-15 from the field and 0-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Skylar Diggins-Smith added 13 points and eight assists, while Nneka Ogwumike contributed 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Seattle -- a team that has the third-best defensive rating in the league -- held Connecticut to 37.3 percent shooting and 14.3 percent from 3-point range.

On the other side of this matchup, the Fever dropped 10 of its first 13 games. Given the team's postseason aspirations coming into the 2024 campaign, this was not the ideal start. Indiana followed that stretch up with four straight wins before suffering an 88-87 loss to the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

In that contest, Kelsey Mitchell paced the team's offense with 24 points, knocking down five of her 10 attempts from distance.

Aliyah Boston added 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two blocks. Caitlin Clark contributed 17 points, a franchise-high 13 assists, and six rebounds on 5-of-11 shooting from the floor and 5-of-9 from distance. Leading 82-70 at the 6:38 mark in the fourth quarter, the Fever were headed toward their third win over the Sky this season.

Unfortunately, Chicago closed the evening with an 18-5 run to escape with the one-point victory. After seeing its season-high four-game winning streak snapped, Indiana hopes to get back on track against the Storm.

Now that we have set the stage for this East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Storm vs. Fever Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Spread

Following its double-digit victory over Connecticut, Seattle enters this matchup as a 7.5-point favorite (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Storm are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 outings.

In its last five home games, Seattle is 4-1 against the spread.

The Fever have covered the spread in each of its last five contests.

Indiana is 2-5-1 ATS in its last eight matchups against Indiana.

Prediction: Seattle Storm (-7.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 169 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER eight times in the Storm's last 12 games against Indiana.

eight times in the Storm's last 12 games against Indiana. The UNDER total is 8-1 in Indiana's last nine road contests against Seattle.

total is 8-1 in Indiana's last nine road contests against Seattle. Seattle and Indiana have averaged a combined 163.3 points per contest, which is 5.7 points less than the over/under.

The two teams have exceeded the points total for this matchup only once in the previous five head-to-head encounters.

Prediction: UNDER 169 points

Player Prop Bets

Following her 24-point effort against Chicago, Kelsey Mitchell is my key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 16.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 16.5 points (via DraftKings)

Do Mitchell's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Mitchell has been averaging 16.4 points per contest.

points per contest. In two previous matchups against Seattle this season, Mitchell averaged 15.5 points per contest on 30.3 percent shooting overall and 27.3 percent from beyond the arc.

points per contest on 30.3 percent shooting overall and 27.3 percent from beyond the arc. Mitchell has suited up against Western Conference teams five times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 16.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In 10 road contests, the Indiana Fever guard is averaging 16.4 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Mitchell has averaged 21.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup all five times during that stretch.

Prediction: Kelsey Mitchell OVER 16.5 points

Following her 16-5-5 effort against the Sun, Jewell Loyd is the key player to watch for Seattle. She currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 20.5 points and -130 odds of finishing with less than 20.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Loyd is averaging 18.4 points per contest.

points per contest. In two previous matchups against the Fever this season, Loyd averaged 27 .0 points per contest on shooting splits of .526/.444/.909.

points per contest on shooting splits of .526/.444/.909. Loyd has suited up against Eastern Conference teams seven times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 20.6 points per outing.

points per outing. In six home contests, the Seattle Storm guard is averaging 18.7 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Loyd has averaged 14.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup just once during that stretch.

Prediction: Jewell Loyd OVER 20.5 points

Storm vs. Fever Final Picks

The Spread: Seattle Storm (-7.5) OddShark

Seattle Storm (-7.5) OddShark Over/Under: UNDER 169 points (Bleacher Nation)

UNDER 169 points (Bleacher Nation) Player Prop Bet #1: Kelsey Mitchell OVER 16.5 points

Kelsey Mitchell OVER 16.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Jewell Loyd OVER 20.5 points