Key Takeaways Seattle is the underdog vs. Las Vegas despite a recent four-game winning streak.

The Aces are peaking with seven wins in their last eight games.

Betting trends favor Aces to cover the spread. The points total is under 165.5 points.

The 2024 WNBA regular season is winding down, and the WNBA Playoffs are rapidly approaching. One of the games on Tuesday's slate features the Seattle Storm (24-14 SU, 18-20 ATS) hosting the Las Vegas Aces (25-13 SU, 17-20-1 ATS) as these teams square off for the fourth and final time this season.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces Game Info When Tues. Sept 17 Where Climate Pledge Arena Time 10:00 PM EST Location Seattle, WA TV NBA TV, FOX13+, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and Amazon Prime Video

Storm vs. Aces – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Seattle is the underdog vs. Las Vegas

Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

After compiling a 17-8 record during the first half of the season, the Storm dropped five of their next eight games following the Olympic break. Fortunately, this squad has posted victories in their last four outings, including a 90-87 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night. Nneka Ogwumike paced the offense with team-highs in both points (23) and rebounds (seven). She also shot an efficient 10-of-16 from the field.

Gabby Williams finished with 22 points, six rebounds, and four steals and connected on two of five attempts from beyond the arc. Skylar Diggins-Smith added 19 points and six assists, while Jordan Horston contributed 16 points and four rebounds off the bench.

On the other hand, the Aces are peaking at just the right time, with seven wins across their last eight outings. This includes an 84-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. As usual, A'ja Wilson was the headliner, leading the two-time defending champions with 29 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocked shots.

Wilson broke the single-season scoring record set by Jewell Loyd last year, and she is the first WNBA player in league history to score 1,000 points in a season, thus proving just how dominant of a force she can be against opposing defenses.

Kelsey Plum finished with 14 points and four assists on 6-of-8 shooting from the field. Jackie Young added 13 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, connecting on three of her seven attempts from 3-point range. The Aces hold a one-game lead over Seattle for the No. 4 seed in the playoff race. Will the defending champions lock down that spot with a victory, or will Seattle even the season series at two games apiece?

Now that we have set the stage for this pivotal Western Conference matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Storm vs. Aces Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

Despite posting wins in its last four outings, Seattle is a 4.5-point underdog against Las Vegas (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Storm are 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games following a straight-up win and 1-10 against the spread after an ATS loss.

Seattle is 3-12 ATS in their last 15 outings overall.

In their last 12 contests, played on one day of rest, the Storm are 3-9 against the spread.

Seattle has covered the spread only once in its previous five "home" outings against the Aces.

Meanwhile, the Aces are 7-0-1 ATS in their last eight outings.

Las Vegas is 4-0-1 ATS in its last five road games.

In their last nine matchups against Seattle, the Aces are 7-2 against the spread.

Additionally, the Aces are 5-1 ATS in the previous six meetings between these teams at Climate Pledge Arena.

Prediction: Las Vegas Aces (-4.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 165.5 points (via OddsShark.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the intelligent choice.

The total has gone UNDER six times in the Storm's last eight home games.

six times in the Storm's last eight home games. The UNDER total has prevailed five times in Seattle's last seven Tuesday night games.

total has prevailed five times in Seattle's last seven Tuesday night games. In the Storm's last five matchups against teams with a winning record, the UNDER total is 4-1.

total is 4-1. The total has gone UNDER in each of the Aces' last six contests.

in each of the Aces' last six contests. The UNDER total is 5-0 in Las Vegas's last five outings following an ATS win and a straight-up win.

total is 5-0 in Las Vegas's last five outings following an ATS win and a straight-up win. In the Aces' last four games played on one day of rest, the UNDER total has prevailed each time.

total has prevailed each time. Prediction: UNDER 165.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of Bet365)

Following her 29-point, nine-rebound performance against the Sun, Wilson is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 27.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 27.5 points.

Do Wilson's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Wilson has been averaging 27.0 points per contest.

points per contest. In the three previous meetings against the Storm this season, Wilson has averaged 26.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest on 46.4 percent shooting from the field.

points and rebounds per contest on 46.4 percent shooting from the field. Wilson has played against Western Conference teams 18 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 29.3 points per outing.

points per outing. In 18 road contests, the Aces center averages 28.2 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Wilson has averaged 27.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points

On the heels of her efficient 23-point, seven-rebound performance against the Sparks, Nneka Ogwumike is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 17.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 17.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this WNBA matchup.

During the season, Ogwumike has averaged 16.7 points per game.

points per game. In the previous three meetings against Las Vegas, Ogwumike has put up 14.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest, with shooting splits of .378/.500/.667.

points and rebounds per contest, with shooting splits of .378/.500/.667. Ogwumike has suited up against Western Conference teams 17 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 17.5 points per game.

points per game. In 18 home contests, the Seattle Storm forward averages 16.9 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Ogwumike has averaged 14.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Nneka Ogwumike UNDER 17.5 points

Storm vs. Aces Final Picks

The Spread: Las Vegas Aces (-4.5) (OddShark.com)

Las Vegas Aces (-4.5) (OddShark.com) Over/Under: UNDER 165.5 points (OddsShark.com)

UNDER 165.5 points (OddsShark.com) Player Prop Bet #1: A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points

A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Nneka Ogwumike UNDER 17.5 points