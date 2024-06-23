Highlights The Storm are slight favorites despite recent losses, facing off against the top team, Connecticut Sun.

Connecticut boasts strong road game ATS trends, Storm have struggled against Sun ATS specifically.

Player prop bets focus on Bonner and Loyd to exceed projected points, with analysis of their season performances.

The 2023-24 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from today's slate features the Seattle Storm (9-6 SU, 9-6 ATS) hosting the Connecticut Sun (13-2 SU, 7-8 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Storm vs. Sun Game Info When Sun. June 23 Where Climate Pledge Arena Time 3:00 PM EST Location Seattle, WA TV FOX13+, Prime Video, and NBCS-BOS

Storm vs. Sun – Season Stats & Betting Trends

The Storm are a slight favorite vs. Connecticut

The Storm have had their fair share of peaks and valleys this season. First, they dropped three of their first four decisions. They followed that up with an impressive six-game winning streak — a stretch in which their average margin of victory was 14.8 points per contest.

That six-game winning streak ended with an 83-64 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on June 9. Seattle bounced back with a pair of wins over the Los Angeles Sparks (95-79) and the Dallas Wings (92-84). But just when it seemed like things were trending in the right direction, Seattle has dropped each of its last two games.

See what I mean about peaks and valleys?

In the team's recent loss to the defending champion Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night, Nneka Ogwumike scored a team-high 21 points (9-for-17 FG, 1-for-1 from 3) along with four rebounds and four steals.

Ezi Magbegor — who leads the league in blocks per game (2.6) — finished with 19 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the floor and a 7-for-7 effort from the free throw line. Magbegor also pulled down 13 rebounds, including four on the offensive glass. Jordan Horston led the second unit with a stat line that included 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

On the other side of this matchup, the Sun are off to a solid start. Connecticut was perfect through its first nine games of the season. Although they were defeated by an 85-74 margin against the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night, the Sun have won four of their last six games, and they have the best record in the association (albeit by percentage points) at 13-2 heading into this tilt against Seattle.

In the loss to the Aces, Dijonai Carrington led the way with 19 points and six assists. However, she shot just 5-for-15 from the field. Brionna Jones chipped in with 18 points and seven rebounds for a Connecticut squad that shot just 42.6 percent from the field.

Can the Storm snap their two-game slide, or will the league's top team hand them their third straight defeat?

Now that we have set the stage for this East vs. West matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Storm vs. Sun Picks

Spread

Despite back-to-back losses in their last two outings, the Storm enter this matchup as a 1.5-point favorite (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Storm are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 outings.

In its last five matchups against Connecticut, Seattle is just 1-5 against the spread.

The Sun are 6-3 ATS in their last nine road games.

Connecticut is 5-1 ATS in its last six matchups against Seattle.

Prediction: Connecticut Sun (+1.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 158.5 points (per Lineups.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER five times in the Storm's last seven home games.

five times in the Storm's last seven home games. The OVER total is 5-2 in Seattle's last seven home contests against Connecticut.

total is 5-2 in Seattle's last seven home contests against Connecticut. The two teams have exceeded the points total for this matchup three times in the previous five head-to-head encounters.

Prediction: OVER 158.5 points

Player Prop Bets

DeWanna Bonner is Connecticut's leading scorer, but she finished with just six points on 2-for-10 shooting in the loss to the Aces. Being that it is highly doubtful that she will have consecutive subpar outings, Bonner is my key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 16.5 points and -125 odds of finishing with less than 16.5 points (via DraftKings)

Do Bonner's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Bonner has been averaging 16.7 points per contest.

points per contest. In three matchups against the Storm last season, Bonner averaged 19.0 points per contest on 53.8 percent shooting overall and 60 percent from beyond the arc.

points per contest on 53.8 percent shooting overall and 60 percent from beyond the arc. Bonner has suited up against Western Conference teams six times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 13.5 points per outing.

points per outing. In six road contests, the Connecticut Sun forward is averaging 14.8 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Bonner has averaged 14.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

Prediction: DeWanna Bonner OVER 16.5 points

Jewell Loyd scored just one point in Seattle's last game, ending a 55-game streak in which she scored in double figures. Considering that Loyd is the team's top-scoring option, she is the key player to watch for Seattle. She currently has -186 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and -186 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points (via 365Scores.com)

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Loyd is averaging 18.5 points per contest.

points per contest. In three matchups against the Sun last season, Loyd averaged 22 .0 points per contest on shooting splits of .373/.300/.846.

points per contest on shooting splits of .373/.300/.846. Loyd has suited up against Eastern Conference teams six times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 21.3 points per outing.

points per outing. In five home contests, the Seattle Storm guard is averaging 19.2 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Loyd has averaged 17.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Jewell Loyd OVER 19.5 points

Storm vs. Sun Final Picks

The Spread: Connecticut Sun (+1.5) OddShark

Connecticut Sun (+1.5) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 158.5 points (Lineups.com)

OVER 158.5 points (Lineups.com) Player Prop Bet #1: DeWanna Bonner OVER 16.5 points

DeWanna Bonner OVER 16.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Jewell Loyd OVER 19.5 points