The 2024 WNBA season is in full swing, and one of the games on tap from Wednesday's slate features the Seattle Storm (14-7 SU, 14-7 ATS) hosting the Las Vegas Aces (13-7 SU, 9-11 ATS) in a battle between two teams that have won a combined 15 times in their last 20 outings.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces Game Info When Wed. July 10 Where Climate Pledge Arena Time 3:00 PM EST Location Seattle, WA TV FOX13+, Prime Video, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Storm vs. Aces – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Seattle is the underdog vs. Las Vegas

Following a 9-6 start, the Storm are on a nice little roll here as of late, posting five wins across their last six games. In the team's most recent outing — an 84-71 victory over the Chicago Sky — four of the team's starters reached double figures.

Nneka Ogwumike poured in 24 points and pulled down 13 boards, including three on the offensive glass. She was 9-of-15 from the field and 5-of-6 at the free throw line. Jewell Loyd added 20 points and four rebounds, while Skylar Diggins-Smith contributed 15 points and eight assists to go along with two blocks.

Seattle shot just 29 percent from the field in the first half, which contributed to the team's eight-point deficit at the break. However, Seattle stormed back in the second half (pun intended), outscoring Chicago by a 53-32 margin, including a 29-14 advantage in the third quarter. It was Seattle's 14th win of the season, three more than they produced in 2023 when they finished with an 11-29 record.

On the other side of this matchup, the Aces followed a 6-6 start with six straight victories before coming up short in an overtime 98-93 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night. Las Vegas got back up off the mat with a 104-85 win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday. In that contest, MVP frontrunner A'ja Wilson paced the team's offense with 28 points (11-22 FG and 3-4 3PT) along with 10 boards, two assists and two blocks.

It was Wilson's 11th double-double of the season, and she is now the Aces' all-time leading scorer.

Here are her thoughts on her recent accomplishment via ESPN:

“I have to always give it to the ones that laid the foundation before me. The ones that grinded it out. The ones that had to do extra just to get seen a little bit to now we’re playing on national TV and charter flights. Thank you for passing that torch. We’re going to keep passing it and planting the seeds for the next generation.” – A'ja Wilson

Kelsey Plum pumped in 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor and 3-of-9 from long range, while Jackie Young contributed 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Dallas kept the game close early, trailing by just three points (51-48) at halftime. Las Vegas took control of the game in the second half, outscoring Dallas to the tune of 53-37.

Additionally, the Aces set a season-high for points in a game while topping the century mark for the second time this season. With both squads having won five of their last six games, something has to give when these teams collide at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

Now that we have set the stage for this pivotal Western Conference showdown, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Storm vs. Aces Picks

Spread

The defending champions enter this matchup as a 4.5-point favorite (via OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Storm are 5-1 ATS in their last six outings.

Seattle has failed to cover the spread six times in its last eight contests against Las Vegas.

The Aces are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games.

Las Vegas is 1-4 ATS in its last five "road" contests.

In their last eight matchups against Seattle, the Aces are 6-2 against the spread.

Prediction: Las Vegas Aces (-4.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup is 173.5 points (per Bet365.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER four times in the Storm's last five home games against Las Vegas.

four times in the Storm's last five home games against Las Vegas. The OVER total is 4-2 in the Aces' last six home contests.

total is 4-2 in the Aces' last six home contests. The total has gone OVER five times in Las Vegas's last six road games.

five times in Las Vegas's last six road games. In the Aces' last five road matchups against Seattle, the OVER total prevailed four times.

total prevailed four times. Prediction: OVER 173.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Fresh off posting her 11th double-double on the season, A'ja Wilson is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -110 odds of scoring more than 27.5 points and -120 odds of finishing with less than 27.5 points.

Do Wilson's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Wilson has been averaging 27.0 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous two matchups against Seattle this season, Wilson has averaged 28.0 points and 10 rebounds per contest on 50 percent shooting from the field.

points and 10 rebounds per contest on 50 percent shooting from the field. Wilson has suited up against Western Conference teams 12 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 29.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In eight road contests, the Las Vegas center is averaging 29.1 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Wilson has averaged 25.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

Prediction: A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points

Following her 28-point, 13-rebound effort against Chicago, Nneke Ogwumike is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -110 odds of scoring more than 16.5 points and -120 odds of finishing with less than 16.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Ogwumike is averaging 17.5 points per contest.

points per contest. In the previous two matchups against Las Vegas this season, Ogwumike has averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 assists per contest on slash lines of .433/.600/.800.

points and assists per contest on slash lines of .433/.600/.800. Ogwumike has played against Western Conference teams 10 times this season. In those contests, she has averaged 17.9 points per outing.

points per outing. In 10 home contests, the Seattle Storm forward is averaging 18.5 points per game.

points per game. Over her last 10 outings, Ogwumike has averaged 16.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup four times during that stretch.

Prediction: Nneka Ogwumike OVER 16.5 points

Storm vs. Aces Final Picks

The Spread: Las Vegas (-4.5) OddShark

Las Vegas (-4.5) OddShark Over/Under: OVER 173.5 points (Bet365)

OVER 173.5 points (Bet365) Player Prop Bet #1: A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points

A'ja Wilson OVER 27.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Nneka Ogwumike OVER 16.5 points