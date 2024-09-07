Key Takeaways Seattle is favored over Phoenix with a 6.5-point spread.

Both teams have suffered recent losses as we approach the end of the season.

Player prop bets: Griner to score over 16.5 points, Loyd above 19.5 points.

The second half of the 2024 WNBA season is in full swing. One of the games on today's slate features the Seattle Storm (20-14 SU, 17-17 ATS) hosting the Phoenix Mercury (17-18 SU, 18-16-1 ATS) as these teams face each other for the third time this season.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in this matchup and why.

Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury Game Info When Sat. Sept 7 Where Climate Pledge Arena Time 9:00 PM EST Location Seattle, WA TV NBA TV, AZFamily, Mercury Live, FOX13+, and Amazon Prime Video

Storm vs. Mercury – Season Stats & Betting Trends

Seattle is the favorite vs. Phoenix

The Storm concluded the first half of the WNBA season with a 17-8 record, courtesy of a three-game winning streak. But since league play resumed a few weeks ago, Seattle has dropped three of its previous nine games. This included a 77-70 setback against the New York Liberty on Thursday night. In that contest, three of the team's starters reached double figures.

Skylar Diggins-Smith led the offense with 21 points and six rebounds. Gabby Williams added 17 points, five assists, and four boards on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. Ezi Magbegor contributed at both ends of the floor, finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots.

With that loss, the Storm now trail the Las Vegas Aces by two games in the standings for the No. 4 spot in the playoff race with six games left in the regular season.

“We have to be close to being perfect now. “The mental lapses today can’t happen again for us to be in the position we want to be in.” - Gabby Williams

On the other side of the spectrum, the Mercury are experiencing a late-season fade as well, dropping four of their last five contests following a 16-14 start. Like the Storm, Phoenix's recent outing was a loss as well — a 90-77 defeat against the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

Brittney Griner led a trio of starters that scored in double figures. The center had 15 points and five rebounds, making six of her 12 shot attempts. Natasha Cloud finished with 13 points and five rebounds, while Kahleah Copper chipped in with 11 points and five rebounds.

Despite just 11 wins on their resume this season, the Mystics dominated this game, leading by a 75-53 advantage going into the final frame. Only a 24-15 scoring edge by Phoenix in the fourth quarter made the final margin somewhat respectable.

The Mercury shot 39.7 percent overall and 30 percent from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Washington shot an efficient 52.9 percent from the floor and converted 14 of its 28 three-point attempts. With playoff positioning on the line, which team will rise to the occasion here?

Now that we have set the stage for this pivotal Western Conference matchup, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Storm vs. Mercury Odds and Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks and analysis

Spread

Seattle opened as a 4.5-point favorite, but the line has moved to 6.5 points for the home team (via OddsShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Storm are 5-1 ATS in their last six matchups against the Mercury.

In their last six home games against Phoenix, Seattle holds a 4-2 mark against the spread.

The Storm are 6-2-1 ATS in the last nine games they have played on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Mercury are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games overall.

Phoenix is 2-4-1 in its last seven road contests.

The Mercury have failed to cover the spread six times in their last seven Saturday night games.

Prediction: Seattle Storm (-6.5)

Over/Under

This matchup's projected over/under total is 163.5 points (per BleacherNation.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER 19 times in the Storm's last 26 games against an opponent with a losing record.

19 times in the Storm's last 26 games against an opponent with a losing record. The UNDER total is 5-2 in Seattle's last seven outings at Climate Pledge Arena.

total is 5-2 in Seattle's last seven outings at Climate Pledge Arena. The total has gone UNDER four times in the Mercury's last six matchups against Seattle.

four times in the Mercury's last six matchups against Seattle. The UNDER total holds an 8-3 record in Phoenix's last 11 games against teams with an overall winning record.

total holds an 8-3 record in Phoenix's last 11 games against teams with an overall winning record. Prediction: UNDER 163.5 points

Player Prop Bets

(Odds courtesy of DraftKings)

As one of the few bright spots in the team's recent loss against the Mystics, Brittney Griner is the key player to watch for the road team. She currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 16.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 16.5 points.

Do Griner's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, Griner puts up 18.1 points per game.

points per game. In her previous outing against the Storm this season, Griner shined, finishing with 28 points and nine boards on 10-of-15 shooting from the field.

points and nine boards on 10-of-15 shooting from the field. Griner has played against Western Conference teams 11 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 18.7 points per outing.

points per outing. In 11 road contests, the Mercury center averages 16.3 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Griner has averaged 17.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Brittney Griner OVER 16.5 points

Although she had a quiet six-point effort against New York, Jewell Loyd — who is the league's reigning scoring champion — is the key player to watch for the home team. She currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points.

Here is a look at how her numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, Loyd has been putting up 20.1 points per game.

points per game. In the two previous matchups against the Mercury this season, Loyd has averaged 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per contest on slash lines of .250/.182/.846.

points, rebounds, and assists per contest on slash lines of .250/.182/.846. Loyd has suited up against Western Conference teams 14 times this season. In those contests, she is averaging 19.9 points per game.

points per game. In 17 home contests, the Seattle Storm guard averages 20.9 points per game.

points per game. Over her last five outings, Loyd has averaged 19.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Jewell Loyd OVER 19.5 points

Storm vs. Mercury Final Picks