Former Formula One driver and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel will make a long-awaited return to the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, with the German set to showcase the potential of synthetic fuel.

The former Red Bull, Ferrari, and Aston Martin driver made his exit from F1 at the end of the 2022 season, citing a wish to spend more time with his family and the environmental impact the sport has thanks to things like the extensive travelling as reasons for hanging up his gloves.

In recent years, Vettel has made no secret of his wish to try and raise more environmental awareness and he will again do so at the Festival of Speed this summer in Sussex, as he runs a couple of classic F1 cars on synthetic fuels.

The four-time champ is working alongside P1 Fuels, which produces a direct replacement for normal petrol from liquid synthetic hydrocarbons, to put on the show, with him set to drive two old-school F1 cars from his own personal collection: Nigel Mansell’s FW14B Williams and Ayrton Senna’s MP4/8 being the cars in question.

Speaking about the plans, Vettel said: "In today’s world, where climate change and emissions are impacting us more than ever, it’s important to me to show that we can change our mindset for good. And, with sustainable fuels, show we drive just as quickly but without the CO2 emissions, especially at a place like Goodwood. Synthetic fuels offer a solution to having fun, responsibly. A lot of people just don't know that yet."

Synthetic fuels are just one option potentially available to motorsport series’ as they bid for a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

Vettel drove the Mansell Williams at Silverstone last year ahead of the British Grand Prix using carbon neutral fuels and was able to showcase that the car could produce its classic, iconic noise running on them, which is something that naturally delighted the motorsport fans in attendance.

Of course, there are several routes that motorsport is exploring at the moment with Formula E and Extreme E leading the charge in terms of electric power, whilst F1 and its feeder series’ are exploring sustainable fuels with the view to using 100% at the top level by 2026.

It’s an exciting time in many ways as motorsport aims for a greener future, and the biggest benefit is that it will drip down into our everyday lives as regular road users in due course.