With the groundbreaking news that Lewis Hamilton will be joining Ferrari for the 2025 season, there has been plenty of digging around, with clips re-surfacing showing how both fans and drivers alike doubted a move like this would ever happen. However, legendary driver Sebastian Vettel was not one of these people, with a 2016 interview resurfacing and going viral on X of him maybe somewhat hinting we should've never ruled it out.

Hamilton finds himself as the most successful racer of all time. He is tied for championships with Michael Schumacher on seven, and with seemingly a few more years left in him, the odds are that he will find himself alone at the top when he calls it a day. The Brit also holds the record for the most race victories with 103, with Max Verstappen the closest active racer to him with 54. It is safe to say Hamilton will be at the top for a long, long time, and this is exactly why his move to Ferrari is just so groundbreaking.

Many doubted Hamilton would ever drive for Ferrari

Vettel, however, was never one to rule it out

Having been with Mercedes for over a decade, finding most of his success with Toto Wolff's team, it seemed they would be a pairing forever. Many people, including George Russell, doubted something like this could ever happen. It seemed illogical to even reason why a move like this would happen, but for every doubter there is a believer, and that is exactly what Sebastian Vettel is.

Footage of the German speaking at the 2016 Canadian GP has found itself on the surface of F1 fans' social media pages, where the, at the time Ferrari driver, can be heard saying: "Everybody's a Ferrari fan." He reiterates this, but with a more precise angle, stating: "If you go to the Mercedes guys... even if they say 'Oh yeah, Mercedes is the greatest brand in the world,' they are Ferrari fans."

At the time, Ferrari were competing with Mercedes for the 2016 F1 Championship, with this race in Canada seeing Nico Rosberg and Hamilton (both Mercedes drivers) share first and second place in the championship standings respectively after the race was all said and done. It could be argued that this comment was merely just Vettel's competitive spirit coming out to downplay the achievements and the allure of Mercedes, but in hindsight, it appears he was right.

Hamilton has always admitted his love for Ferrari

Hamilton, someone who has gone on record to state that Mercedes is the best in the world several times, now finds himself with a future at Ferrari, validating everything Vettel said in 2016. Even the greatest racer of all time can't turn away the chance of joining Ferrari, clearly showing that deep down within his heart that he is a fan.

It is yet to be seen if it was more a case of needing to leave Mercedes than needing to join Ferrari, but either way, it takes a fan, to some degree, to leave a brand that you associate your career with and join elsewhere.

Excitement and anticipation will be building throughout the coming months as the world will witness Hamilton's final season at Mercedes, before his historic move to Ferrari. It seems it is hard to be sure of anything in F1, with no one in the world having been able to predict this, but one thing is for sure, and that is that Sebastian Vettel is always right.