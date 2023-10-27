Recently a waxwork of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was unveiled in the Grévin Museum in Paris, but it instantly drew criticism from fans as it actually looked nothing like the former WWE Champion. For starters, the skin tone was far too light, with fans pointing out that the wax statue seemed to portray him as a white man rather than his actual ethnicity.

People all over social media bashed the creation, and it's safe to say that it wasn't received quite as warmly as the creators who designed the model were likely hoping for. Instead, they faced serious backlash, and it resulted in them quickly redesigning the waxwork in an attempt to make it more accurate and look more closely like The Rock.

Well, they've done so now and even released images of the new and updated version of the model. However, while it's definitely an improvement, the wax statue unfortunately still looks absolutely nothing like him and will do little to appease the fans that they'd managed to upset in the first place. It's not a good look for the designers that they've failed to make their model look like the celebrity it's based on despite having two cracks at the whip.

Fans deemed the first statue of The Rock to be offensive

As previously mentioned, the French museum unveiled the first iteration of the waxwork a couple of weeks ago but was met with vicious backlash immediately. They were accused of whitewashing The Rock, with his model's skin tone significantly lighter than the former WWE Champion's actually is (image below).

Not only that, it just looked nothing like his, and when compared to some of the other waxwork models that exist of The Rock around the world that are quite impressive, it just looks even worse. It's a testament to how vicious the backlash was that the designers felt the need to go back and rework their model, trying to make it look more like the 'Great One' and satisfy the angry fans.

Unfortunately, it seems their work was all for nothing and the remodeled version still doesn't look like The Rock, so they might have to go back to the drawing board for a third time, even though their second attempt did show some improvements..

The second attempt at The Rock's wax statue still doesn't look like him

After the museum reworked the model, the new look was revealed online, and the designers were hoping to satisfy their critics with the update, but it still doesn't look like The Rock. Surprisingly, despite most of the criticism being aimed at the ridiculously light and inaccurate skin tone on the model, they've hardly altered that, darkening it only slightly. It seems their focus was elsewhere.

Instead, they touched up the face and slimmed down its cheeks. It also now looks like they've added makeup to the model and have worked on its eyebrows, but it doesn't really resemble The Rock, but to their credit, it is a bit of an improvement.

The third time might be lucky for them if they decide to go back to the model as this version is still very unlikely to silence the critics who have been bashing its creation so far. Through feuds with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H, The Rock became one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time and considering how popular he is, you'd think it was vital that they got it as accurate as possible.