WWE could be looking to bring in a second-generation superstar who 'quietly' left AEW recently.

Brian Pillman Jr., the son of the late, great Brian Pillman, was reportedly spotted at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, which is where WWE first brings potential prospects, often for a week-long trial period to gauge whether they want to sign them to a developmental contract.

Brian Pillman Jr. recently left AEW ending a 4-year-long stint after the company chose not to renew his contract after it expired, making the 29-year-old wrestler a free agent.

Will the WWE sign Brian Pillman Jr.?

It was reported last week that Brian Pillman Jr. was spotted at the WWE Performance Center for a trial-run but as of this writing, it has been noted by the Wrestling Observer (via WrestleTalk) there are no confirmed reports stating exactly how Pillman's trial went, or if the WWE has any interest in moving forward and offering him a developmental contract.

Pillman went radio silent on social media around the time of his AEW release and his reported WWE tryout, but has since returned to Twitter and continues to post advertisements for his upcoming appearances on the independent circuit where he is calling himself 'the hottest free agent in pro wrestling' in a promotional picture for his upcoming appearance at Ryse Pro Wrestling on Saturday, September 9th, 2023.

Image credits: AEW & Ryse Pro Wrestling

While this may be looked at as a hint that the WWE will not be signing him, it is a well-known fact that Independent wrestlers who end up signing with the WWE are more often than not, allowed to fulfill their prior booking engagements before they report to the WWE on a full-time basis.

Who is Brian Pillman Jr.?

As his name suggests, Brian Pillman Jr. is the son of the legendary "Loose Cannon" Brian Pillman who was a very popular wrestler throughout the 1990s.

A veteran of the Hart Dungeon training facility, Pillman was groomed for success from the time he graduated from Stu Hart's iconic school and his fast rise from the bottom of the card to completely evolving his character into a memorable force to be reckoned with within the industry was monumental and at the time, often unheard of for someone of his size and stature.

Image credits: WWE Network & Brian Pillman Jr. on Twitter

Pillman continued to evolve his character and was drawing the attention of the world, which of course, led him to the-then WWF under the leadership of Vince McMahon.

A perfect fit for 'The Attitude Era', Pillman entered a classic feud with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and was slated to be a big deal in the WWE for years to come, until he tragically passed away on October 5, 1997, of a sudden heart attack attributed to an undetected heart condition.

Brian Pillman Jr. chose to continue his father's legacy in wrestling making his debut in late 2017 and when Tony Khan opened the doors of AEW in 2019, Pillman Jr. was quickly snapped up to a contract.

While the young superstar failed to make any major waves on television, he continued to develop and grow throughout his 4-year AEW career, and while he has a long way to go before he can take over the family name, a WWE developmental deal could certainly help him evolve further going forward if the WWE chooses to give him a shot.

GiveMeSport will keep you up to date with the latest breaking news on Brian Pillman Jr.'s WWE tryout, and the WWE's newfound interest in signing free agents as the news reaches us.

Be sure to follow GMS on your preferred social platform to stay in the loop on all the latest breaking news stories from the WWE and the world of professional wrestling!

WWE: Triple H has 'left the door open' for talented AEW star to return