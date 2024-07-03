Highlights Second-round draft picks in the 2024-25 NBA season have the potential to make a positive impact.

Every new NBA season, there are a handful of players who, seemingly, emerge out of nowhere to make an impact on their new teams. A lot of the time, these players can come from the NBA Draft.

Each time the NBA Draft rolls around, everyone's focus largely falls on the prospects near the top of the class. To be fair, there is nothing necessarily wrong with that mindset. The earlier a player gets selected, the more likely it is that they will be an immediate presence from day one.

However, almost every single draft process there are conversations to be had about the steals of the draft. Sometimes, it can be a superstar as grand as Nikola Jokić being selected in the second round during a Taco Bell commercial. Sometimes, it can be a quality role player like Gary Trent Jr. who finds a way to contribute.

The point remains the same: the second round will usually be good for at least a few players who can make a positive impact on their team. The 2024 NBA Draft should be no different.

This year's class of rookies has been criticized for its quality of talent. However, that could just mean that it is a better-kept secret this year than the others. There should be a handful of second-round players who will get the opportunity to make their presence felt in their team's rotation in the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Toronto Raptors: Jonathan Mogbo (Forward-Center)

Mogbo should have plenty of opportunities to earn a backup big spot immediately

There were three major needs that the Toronto Raptors needed to address this offseason: backup point guard, wing defender, and backup big. The Raptors actually managed to hit on all three of those, to some capacity.

Ja'Kobe Walter was selected with the 19th overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Raptors to address the need for a wing defender. Walter should get a solid opportunity in the rotation with there, currently, being no indication that Gary Trent Jr. will return to the team.

The Raptors double-dipped in trying to fix the need for a backup point guard. They traded for Davion Mitchell, acquiring him in a deal with the Sacramento Kings. They also selected Jamal Shead in the second round of the NBA Draft. One of those two is sure to lay claim to that position.

Jonathan Mogbo, who spent his last college season playing with the San Francisco Dons, should have the inside track to solve the last of those needs.

Jonathan Mogbo – 2023-24 College Stats PPG 14.2 RPG 10.1 APG 3.6 SPG 1.6 BPG 0.8 FG% 63.6

Mogbo is a unique prospect. His versatility and all-around game really set him apart in a lot of ways. Mogbo can be a healthy contributor as a scorer and rebounder, a necessity for the spot. He also uses his wingspan and size to protect the rim despite being a bit on the shorter side.

He also adds value in a lot of other ways. He is a pretty good passer at the position and moves really well for his size overall. Mogbo is a capable off-ball player too. These are all aspects of his game that should make him a perfect fit for an offense run by Darko Rajaković.

Jakob Poeltl will undoubtedly be the starter next season, barring a serious change to the roster. Kelly Olynyk will be the primary option off the bench for big man minutes. Mogbo should get every opportunity to play beside Olynyk once the bench unit rolls out.

Being friends with franchise cornerstone Scottie Barnes certainly does not hurt his case either. Barnes was actually in attendance for Mogbo's draft party.

"When my name got called, [I] looked around, and I think I saw him crying...it was tears of joy. ...[I'm] just excited to get to work, be in the same arena as him...it'll be fun." -Mogbo

One would imagine these two will share a lot of enjoyable moments on the court together in the upcoming NBA season.

Utah Jazz: Kyle Filipowski (Center-Forward)

When the dust settles in Utah, Filipowski should be able to reap the rewards

Kyle Filipowski slipped out of the first round on draft night, to the surprise of many. A lot of the slide had to do with personal reasons, rather than on-court talent, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

The Utah Jazz were willing to overlook that aspect to secure a first-round talent with the 32nd overall pick. The big man out of Duke should get a solid opportunity to be a part of the rotation from day one.

It is no secret that the Jazz are undertaking a lengthy rebuild at the moment. By the end of this offseason, there could be a lot of minutes available if the team decides to move on from Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, or both.

Kyle Filipowski – 2023-24 College Stats PPG 16.4 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 SPG 1.1 BPG 1.5 FG% 50.5 3P% 34.8

Filipowski displays a lot of upside on the offensive end. His ability to handle and shoot the ball makes him unique. He should also be a reliable option in the pick-and-roll due to the threat of him as a roll man or shooter out of the set. The skills that he had on display with the Duke Blue Devils this past season should make him an easy inclusion into the rotation immediately for the Jazz.

Philadelphia 76ers: Adem Bona (Center-Forward)

Bona should be capable of finding a role for himself early

The Philadelphia 76ers had a fantastic draft night. When they selected Jared McCain in the first round and Adem Bona in the second, they found two players who could make an immediate impact on their pursuit of an NBA championship.

McCain's spot within the rotation should not be in doubt for a second. He is the type of shooter that should thrive from all the defensive attention that Joel Embiid draws. Bona would have been a 'no-brainer' to run the backup big position, had it not been for a recent caveat.

Andre Drummond returning to the 76ers makes the path for Bona to get reliable and consistent minutes a bit more challenging. However, one would still figure he could find a way.

Adem Bona – 2023-24 College Stats PPG 12.4 RPG 5.9 SPG 1.1 BPG 1.8 FG% 58.8

Bona has far too high of a motor and is way too versatile of a defender to be kept hidden on the bench. One would imagine the Sixers will find a way to make minutes for him, even in the midst of title contention.

San Antonio Spurs: Harrison Ingram (Forward)

Ingram gets the opportunity to fill an obvious need for the Spurs

Despite being drafted all the way at the 48th pick in this year's NBA Draft, Harrison Ingram should receive more than a fair crack at playing early and often for the San Antonio Spurs. The team has a very obvious need for quality wing players and Ingram should be afforded the opportunity to fill that need.

Harrison Ingram – 2023-24 College Stats PPG 12.2 RPG 8.8 APG 2.2 SPG 1.4 FG% 43.0 3P% 38.5

However, his three-and-d abilities are not the only thing that has caught the attention of Spurs General Manager Brian Wright. His versatility has also shined through.

"He came into the college as a ball-handling point-forward, and you see him at North Carolina this past season and he’s played more of a three-and-d role that can rebound and still pass and do some of the playmaking." -Wright

Ingram's unselfishness and adaptability should give him ample opportunity to make a name for himself, playing alongside Victor Wembanyama.

Miami Heat: Pelle Larsson (Guard)

Larsson could be a sneaky good addition to address the guard spot for the Heat

The Miami Heat have been trying to figure out the guard position for as long as one can remember. Many expected the team to select a guard with the 15th overall pick in the NBA Draft, but they instead opted for center Kel'el Ware. In the second round, they were able to find an older prospect who should be able to contribute at the guard position immediately: Pelle Larsson.

Pelle Larsson – 2023-24 College Stats PPG 12.8 RPG 4.1 APG 3.7 SPG 0.9 FG% 51.9 3P% 42.6

Larsson should be a valuable piece in the rotation, able to contribute in several ways. He is a good shooter and has no problem being run off the spot and finding ways to score after. Larsson is also a reliable option as a playmaker, showcasing a good ability to read a defense.

He should be valuable to the Heat on the defensive end as well. Larsson has good size for the position and uses it well when matching up. At twenty-three years old, the former Arizona Wildcat should have every opportunity to see the court plenty from the jump.

Stats are courtesy of Sports Reference.