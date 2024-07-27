Highlights Keyonte George's high upside as a dynamic offensive creator is evident through his crafty playmaking and scoring variety.

Brandin Podziemski, despite being underrated, displayed impressive skills in scoring efficiency and impactful play, showing a sneaky upside.

GG Jackson II impressed with his scoring talent, size, and athleticism, proving to be a steal of the 2023 NBA Draft with potential.

With high expectations entering their rookie seasons, the 2023 NBA Draft Class responded with strong seasons all around. At the top of it all, Victor Wembanyama shook the basketball world with his one-of-a-kind dominance.

In Charlotte, second-overall pick Brandon Miller had an incredible debut season in his own right. Third-overall pick Scoot Henderson took a few months to get his footing, but by the end of the season, he was showcasing his sky-high potential on a nightly basis. Beyond these top picks, several other rookies performed at a high level, showcasing the class’ depth of talent and potential.

2023-24 NBA All-Rookie teams First Team Second Team Player Team Player Team Victor Wembanyama San Antonio Spurs Dereck Lively II Dallas Mavericks Chet Holmgren Oklahoma City Thunder Amen Thompson Houston Rockets Brandon Miller Charlotte Hornets Keyonte George Utah Jazz Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami Heat Cason Wallace Oklahoma City Thunder Brandin Podziemski Golden State Warriors GG Jackson II Memphis Grizzlies

Many of these 2023 draftees enter their impending sophomore seasons with sneaky upside as future great NBA players. In particular, these five second-year players showcased tantalizing upside in their first year in the big league.

5 Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

George is a crafty offensive creator with high upside

The fact that Keyonte George is a talented point guard is far from sneaky. However, it’s the magnitude of his upside that is sneaky. Outside of the very few extreme outliers, small guards operate on thin margins throughout their careers. Throughout their development and their primes, they must meet a high standard of skill to overcome their physical shortcomings. When they are able to do so, their handling can make them some of the most dynamic creators in the league. Although he isn’t quite there yet, George has the budding skill to develop into a dynamic offensive creator from the point guard position.

Despite struggling mightily as a rim finisher, which is hardly surprising for a rookie point guard, George displayed plenty of comfort and upside scoring on every level for the Utah Jazz . The former 16th overall pick frequently looked to get to his mid-range and floater game, where his stellar touch shined on many occasions. Further, he hoisted difficult pull-up threes with regularity, with many impressive makes despite inconsistent efficiency.

Perhaps what’s most impressive about George, though, is his foul-drawing craft. As a first-year player, he ranked 11th among point guards in shooting fouled percentage, the number of shot attempts a player was fouled on.

2023-24 NBA Point Guard Leaders in Shooting Fouled Percentage Player Shooting Fouled Percentage Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 16.1% Luka Doncic 15.3% Spencer Dinwiddie 13.8% Damian Lillard 13.0% Jalen Brunson 12.5% Devin Booker 12.1% Trae Young 11.9% Tyrese Maxey 11.3% Russell Westbrook 11.1% De'Aaron Fox 10.9% Keyonte George 10.9% Cole Anthony 10.5%

George’s passing excellence completes his offensive package, ranking second among rookies with 4.4 assists per game this past season.

As he continues to develop his game, George has a depth of special skills to potentially develop into a star offensive engine despite shortcomings as a rim threat.

4 Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors

Podziemski is Golden State's premier young prospect

A First Team All-Rookie for the Golden State Warriors , Brandin Podziemski still doesn’t get the credit he deserves as a potential future star despite an incredible debut season. The best word to describe the former 19th overall pick’s debut season is productive. He was incredibly efficient at scoring at the rim and knocked down threes at a near-40 percent mark despite self-creating over 20 percent of his makes. Further, he demonstrated comfort in the mid-range area with a crafty handle and great touch.

Beyond an intriguing scoring package, the other part of Podziemski’s upside is his ability to impact the game along the margins with his smarts on the court. He’s a shrewd passer, one of the league’s best guard rebounders already, and led the league in charges taken as a rookie. Despite his young age and inexperience in the pros, Podziemski often appeared to be a step ahead of his opponents on the court.

2023-24 NBA Leaders in Charges Drawn Player Total Charges Drawn Brandin Podziemski 38 Jalen Brunson 35 Mortiz Wagner 24 Draymond Green 21 Tim Hardaway Jr. 21

With incredible feel for the game and an efficient, versatile offensive skill-set, Podziemski boasts sneaky upside for Golden State.

3 GG Jackson II, Memphis Grizzlies

Jackson II has already established himself as one of the steals of the 2023 NBA Draft

The youngest player of the 2023 Class, GG Jackson II II finished his rookie season with an incredible three-game stretch of scoring excellence.

GG Jackson II’s Averages in the Last Three Games of the 2023-24 NBA Season Stat Average PTS 32.3 2P% 52.4% 3P% 36.2% TS% 56.0%

Throughout his debut season, and especially towards the end of it, the former 45th overall pick demonstrated a level of scoring talent far greater than his second-round pick status would likely suggest. Instead, it reminded the basketball world why he was once regarded as the top recruit in his high school class before reclassifying up a year.

Standing at 6-foot-9, he left defenders in the dust with his fluid handle and scorched opponents from deep. Jackson II shot nearly 36 percent from beyond the arc on over 11 attempts per 100 possessions. To make matters even more impressive, he self-created 13 percent of these makes en route to quietly averaging 14.6 points per game for a struggling Memphis Grizzlies squad.

With tantalizing bucket-getting skills and the size and athleticism to impact other facets of the game, the 19-year-old Jackson II oozes with potential.

2 Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers

Camara was perhaps the most underrated rookie this past season

At 24 years old, Toumani Camara ’s upside likely doesn’t entail All-Star appearances, but he has the potential to make a sizable impact in his highly valuable archetype. Standing at 6-foot-7 with a wingspan north of seven feet long, the former 52nd overall pick starred as a perimeter defender for the Portland Trail Blazers as a rookie.

He brings length at the point of attack, a hot commodity to counter the ever-improving pull-up shooting threats of the modern NBA. Quickly approaching all-defensive caliber impact on one end of the ball, Camara also brings budding offensive skill, giving him upside as a high-level starter. He shot a decent 33.7 percent from three, got to the rim off-the-dribble, and ranked seventh among rookies in offensive rebounds per game.

2023-24 NBA Rookie Leaders in Offensive Rebounds per Game Player Offensive Rebounds Per Game Trey Jemison 2.7 Amen Thompson 2.5 Dereck Lively II 2.5 Trayce Jackson-Davis 2.3 Victor Wembanyama 2.3 Ausar Thompson 2.0 Toumani Camara 1.9 Chet Holmgren 1.6

As he continues to grow offensively, Camara’s defensive excellence could make him a valuable starter in the near future.

1 Anthony Black, Orlando Magic

Black brings the potential to impact the game in many different ways

Though his rookie season was an odd set of events, in his best moments, Anthony Black contributed to one of the league’s best defenses. He brings incredible hands and length at the first level of defense, which brought great value to the Orlando Magic ’s team defense in his 33 starts.

Other than his developing excellence as a perimeter defender, the former sixth overall pick brings scattered high-impact skills offensively. He’s a capable ball handler with a point guard background, which also shows in his pick-and-roll playmaking. He knows how to play with pace and manipulate angles in the two-man game. Further, he’s a strong finisher at the rim and draws fouls at an awe-inspiring rate. Black showcased his impressive, well-rounded potential impact in a close December victory over the Washington Wizards .

Anthony Black’s Stats on 12/26/2023 Against the Washington Wizards Stat Value PTS 23 REB 6 STL 4 3P 4-for-6

To extract the most value from his best skills, Black will have to round out his game as a scorer. He’ll have to knock down threes off the catch and develop some sort of off-the-dribble scoring threat away from the rim. However, with youth, soft touch, impressive handling skill, passing acumen, and the defensive impact to get him on the floor for important developmental reps, Black holds plausible upside as a great NBA player in the future.