Not every player has a rookie season like Ja'Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson. Some players need a rookie season before they break out, like Tee Higgins or Trevor Lawrence. So, don't give up on some of these rookies who struggled in their first season in the NFL.

Many players need multiple years before they can reach their potential, but a number of players really begin to see their progression in year two.

2023 had plenty of breakout rookies, including C.J. Stroud, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jordan Addison, and Sam LaPorta, just to name a few. The 2023 NFL Draft was known as a talented one, and that was already proven with the rookie breakouts, but there are more players ready to take their game to the next level this season.

With a year under their belts, we're in for a treat as the following five players prepare to take a major leap in year two.

Bryce Young

A new head coach and offensive personnel should allow Young to turn things around in 2024

2023 was a year to forget for Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers. After the Panthers traded up for the first-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, they were in the same position a year later after the team went 2-15. It really wasn't fair to judge Young in his rookie season, playing behind an awful offensive line and a weak receiving core, but it showed in his rookie production.

Bryce Young 2023 Statistics Passing Yards Passing Touchdowns Interceptions Completion Percentage 2,877 11 10 59.8%

Young was constantly under duress as his offensive line really struggled. Throughout last season, PFF was consistently ranking the Panthers' offensive line as the worst unit in football. With a rookie quarterback starting, it certainly made things more difficult as Young had to speed up his process immediately.

To make matters worse, the wide receivers weren't any better. Adam Thielen was the Panthers WR1, and while he wasn't terrible, he no longer had the athleticism to be a team's top target.

Behind Thielen, it was dull with Jonathan Mingo, who was struggling tremendously as a rookie, and D.J. Chark. But even with the offensive struggles, Young still showed plenty of flashes that he can be one of the NFL's better quarterbacks. Maybe it wasn't consistent enough, but he put some good film out there that should get Panthers fans excited for 2024.

Things are looking up in 2024. The Panthers drastically increased their offensive line with the signings of OG Robert Hunt and OG Damien Lewis, and traded for WR Diontae Johnson.

It didn't stop there, as they traded in the first round to draft WR Xavier Legette, followed by drafting RB Jonathan Brooks with their second-round pick, and then drafted TE Ja'Tavion Sanders with their fourth-round pick. All the offseason moves showcase the Panthers' confidence in their quarterback, and that Young should take a major step forward in 2024.

Anthony Richardson

There is a legitimate shot that if Anthony Richardson can stay healthy in 2024, that he can be an MVP candidate. In only four games before needing season-ending shoulder surgery, Richardson proved that he has the potential to become one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the NFL.

Anthony Richardson 2023 Statistics Passing Yards Total Touchdowns Interceptions Completion Percentage 577 7 1 59.5%

We have a lot less footage of Richardson, but in the four games that he played, he looked more comfortable than expected for a quarterback who many considered to be "raw." The Colts' offensive line played really well last season, and they only continued to beef up that position group by drafting OT Matt Goncalves in the third round and OG Tanor Bortolini in the fourth round.

Richardson will have his WR1 in Michael Pittman Jr. back as the Indianapolis Colts gave him a three-year deal worth $70 million. That didn't stop the team from drafting a wide receiver in the second round, as they added Adonai Mitchell out of Texas.

Mitchell was considered by many as a first-round wide receiver, but fell due to work ethic concerns. General manager Chris Ballard is confident that Mitchell will prove those teams who passed on him wrong, adding to an already deep wide receiver room with Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce.

With a strong offensive line and a deep wide receiver room, the Colts' offense should be a lot of fun, led by an emerging star in Richardson.

Christian Gonzalez

Gonzalez will finish off his strong 2023 start with a healthy 2024

If Christian Gonzalez never tore his labrum and dislocated his shoulder, we might already be talking about him as a top-10 cornerback. Gonzalez was rated extremely high by PFF in each of his four games, for his sticky coverage. In Week 2 of last season, Gonzalez allowed only three catches for 32 yards with an interception when going up against Tyreek Hill.

Truthfully, had Gonzalez's season not ended early, he wouldn't even be talked about in a list like this, because he would've already broken out. Heading into the 2024 season healthy should give him the ability to showcase his talents and officially breakout.

Christian Gonzalez 2023 Statistics Interceptions Pass Deflections Completion Percentage Allowed Yards per Completion 1 3 68.8% 10.2

Gonzalez was considered to be a top-two cornerback in the 2023 NFL Draft, with traits that could make him one of the NFL's best at the position. Playing alongside one of the more talented defenses in football will help him in his return to the field.

Bryan Bresee

Bresee appears to be one of the best bright spots on an aging Saints roster

There's really not much to look forward to with the New Orleans Saints. This roster continues to age without any true direction of where they're heading with question marks across their entire roster, especially at the quarterback position. One of the few bright spots, however, was defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

It's difficult to breakout as a rookie defensive lineman, but Bresee showed some promise both in the run game and rushing the passer. Late in the season against the Panthers, he was able to record seven pressures in a single game.

Where Bresee can really help this Saints' defense is with his flexibility at playing across the defensive line. Bresee can play defensive tackle and defensive end, allowing him to become a chess piece that can consistently play all over the Saints defensive line.

As he heads into his second season where he can bulk up and have a full offseason with the team, Bresee can provide some stability to a defensive line that eventually will need to prepare for the retirement of Cameron Jordan.

With a strong start to Bresee's career, a breakout seems imminent for the second-year defensive lineman.

Bryan Bresee's 2023 Statistics Sacks Pressures Tackles for Loss 4.5 13 7

Marvin Mims Jr.

The forgotten receiver in Denver could actually be the Broncos WR1 in 2024

It's easy to assume that the Denver Broncos have a terrible wide receiver group with no talent, but everyone is so quickly overlooking former second-round player, Marvin Mims Jr.]

Mims Jr. showed his explosiveness early in the season, with a 113-yard receiving game against the Washington Commanders and a 73-yard receiving game against the Miami Dolphins. Despite some early flashes, Mims Jr. only received a 50% snap share in two games throughout the season.

He shouldn't go overlooked as a breakout candidate for the Broncos. In his college career, he was explosive, averaging 19.5 yards-per-reception through three years at Oklahoma. He was able to show some of his explosiveness in his rookie season, despite limited touches.

Marvin Mims Jr. 2023 Statistics Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns Yards per Reception 22 377 1 17.1

It might be coach speak, but Sean Payton has already said he's seen a lot of growth from last year to this year for Mims Jr. The talent and the opportunity are there, and Mims Jr. will shock the NFL by leading the Broncos in receiving in 2024.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.