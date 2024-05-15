Highlights Shanahan's offensive genius maximizes playmakers in space, driving the 49ers' success.

The 49ers lead the NFL in YAC per reception since 2017, showcasing explosive plays.

McCaffrey, Samuel, Kittle, and Aiyuk excel at generating YAC, boosting the 49ers' potent aerial arsenal.

The San Francisco 49ers have solidified their status as a powerhouse in the NFL, and much of their sustained success can be attributed to the genius of head coach Kyle Shanahan. Widely regarded as one of the greatest offensive minds in the league, Shanahan consistently engineers high-powered offenses year after year.

Central to his strategy is the utilization of playmakers and maximizing yards after the catch. Shanahan's brilliance lies in his ability to put his weapons in advantageous situations, and the 49ers boast the perfect personnel to execute his vision.

With stars like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers possess a formidable arsenal of playmakers whose skill sets align perfectly with Shanahan's offensive philosophy. These players excel in creating separation, making defenders miss, and turning short passes into substantial gains.

Shanahan's offensive brilliance, combined with the 49ers' talented playmakers and efficient distribution by Brock Purdy, has propelled the team to the forefront of the NFL's offensive juggernauts, with their YAC attack serving as the engine that drives their success.

YAC Dynasty: The 49ers Rule the Gridiron After the Catch

49ers lead NFL in YAC/reception since Shanahan became HC in 2017

© Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Few teams have mastered the art of yards after the catch like the 49ers. Since Kyle Shanahan took the helm as head coach in 2017, the 49ers have become synonymous with explosive plays fueled by their ability to gain significant yardage after catching the ball.

According to PFF, the 49ers are the undisputed leaders in yards after the catch per reception since 2017, boasting an impressive average of 6.4 yards.

Most YAC Per Reception Since 2017 (PFF) Team YAC/REC San Francisco 49ers 6.4 Kansas City Chiefs 6.3 Los Angeles Rams 5.8 Green Bay Packers 5.8 Los Angeles Chargers 5.6

What may not come as a surprise is that the 49ers' average depth of target, at 7.8 yards, ranks as the second-lowest in the NFL over the same period. This statistic is a testament to Shanahan's offensive scheme, which prioritizes quick and efficient distribution of the ball to playmakers, allowing them ample opportunity to showcase their talents in open space.

In Shanahan's inaugural year as head coach in San Francisco, the 49ers finished 12th overall in total yards after the catch, accumulating 1,888 yards.

49ers Yards After the Catch Since 2018 (PFF) Season YAC NFL Rank 2023 2,188 4th 2022 2,258 5th 2021 2,291 8th 2020 2,306 3rd 2019 2,234 5th 2018 2,332 3rd

However, since then, the team has consistently surged, surpassing the 2,000-yard mark in yards after the catch in every subsequent season while also ranking inside the top eight every year. Remarkably, the 49ers, along with the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, stand as the only teams to achieve this feat in every season since 2018.

Swiss Army Knife of the 49ers' Offense

McCaffrey has the second-most YAC among RBs since becoming a 49er

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Since donning the red and gold, Christian McCaffrey has become a linchpin in San Francisco's offensive scheme, embodying the role of a Swiss Army Knife with his versatility and playmaking ability and showing NFL front offices just how valuable a running back can be in the process.

Whether carrying the ball or catching passes out of the backfield, McCaffrey has consistently demonstrated his knack for turning short gains into significant yardage, ranking second among running backs in the league in yards after the catch since joining the 49ers in Week 7 of 2022, trailing only Austin Ekeler.

McCaffrey's impact on the 49ers' offensive performance goes beyond his impressive YAC numbers. According to Next Gen Stats, the team averaged a substantial 2.0 more yards per play with McCaffrey on the field last season compared to when he was off.

Additionally, there was a notable uptick in the team's success rate, with a 6.8 percent higher rate of successful plays (which are defined as 40 percent of the yards to gain on first down, 60 percent on second down, and 100 percent on third down) when McCaffrey was in the lineup.

49ers with McCaffrey On/Off in 2023 (NGS) Category On Off EPA per Play +0.12 +0.04 Yards per Play 7.3 5.3 Success Rate 51.4% 44.6%

This statistical evidence underscores McCaffrey's indispensable role in driving the efficiency and effectiveness of the 49ers' offense. His ability to consistently move the chains and create explosive plays not only boosts the team's yardage output but also enhances their overall offensive productivity. As a result, McCaffrey's presence on the field has become synonymous with success for San Francisco.

49ers' Aerial Arsenal

Samuel, Kittle, and Aiyuk are weapons after the catch

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers boast an aerial arsenal that strikes fear into the hearts of defenses across the NFL. George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk—the latter two of which were nearly traded this offseason—are not just receivers, they are weapons after the catch, capable of turning short gains into explosive plays that tilt the momentum of any game in San Francisco's favor.

Kittle has been a menace after the catch since bursting onto the NFL scene in 2017. With 3,373 yards after the catch to his name, he ranks second among tight ends in the league, trailing only Travis Kelce, according to PFF.

What sets Kittle apart, however, is not just his raw YAC numbers, but his efficiency in gaining yards beyond what is expected. According to Next Gen Stats, Kittle's yards after the catch over expected numbers are nothing short of remarkable. Since the metric was introduced in 2018, Kittle has led tight ends in this stat an astonishing three times while never finishing outside the top four.

Kittle Yards After Catch Over Expected since 2018 (NGS) Season YACOE NFL Rank Among TEs 2023 +192 1st 2022 +94 4th 2021 +135 2nd 2020 +109 2nd 2019 +144 1st 2018 +253 1st

Deebo Samuel has been nothing short of remarkable at generating yards after the catch since his entry into the league in 2019. Over the last five seasons, Samuel is tied with Cooper Kupp for the most yards after the catch among wide receivers in the NFL.

What distinguishes Samuel, much like Kittle, is his knack for surpassing expectations in yardage gained after receptions. According to Next Gen Stats, Samuel has consistently ranked among the top performers in yards after the catch over expected among wide receivers. Since 2020, he has never finished outside the top four in this metric, claiming the top spot twice.

Samuel Yards After Catch Over Expected since 2020 (NGS) Season YACOE NFL Rank Among WRs 2023 +235 1st 2022 +145 4th 2021 +403 1st 2020 +146 4th

While not as dominant as Kittle and Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk has proven to be no slouch in generating yards after the catch either. Aiyuk may be considered the 49ers' more traditional downfield wide receiver, but he has still made his mark in the YAC department.

According to PFF, Aiyuk ranks 18th among wide receivers in yards after the catch since entering the league in 2020. His ability to create yards after receptions adds another dimension to the 49ers' aerial attack, making him a valuable asset in San Francisco's offensive arsenal despite on-going trade rumors, especially after the team selected Florida wideout Ricky Pearsall in the first round of last month's draft.

The 49ers have established themselves as the masters of yards after the catch in the NFL under the guidance of Shanahan. As the YAC dynasty continues to flourish in San Francisco, opponents will undoubtedly find themselves on the receiving end of explosive plays until defenders can figure out how to tackle these bowling balls without picking up a penalty.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.