In Kyler Murray's first three seasons in the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals' offense was a force to be reckoned with, consistently finishing in the top half of the league in points per game. However, since 2021, they have struggled to maintain that level of success, failing to crack the top 20 in scoring in any of those three seasons.

Despite this recent downturn, there's a quiet confidence brewing in Arizona. With Murray back to full health, the emergence of Trey McBride, and the additions of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey Benson in the 2024 NFL Draft, general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon have quietly built one of the NFL's most potent offenses.

Poised to score points in flurries next season, the Cardinals are on a mission to build a high-octane offense that will carry them back to the top of the league.

Return of Kyler Murray

Cardinals' offense averaged nearly a full yard more per play with Murray healthy

Kyler Murray's electrifying style of play came to a halt when he tore his ACL in Week 14 of the 2022 season. Known for his dynamic runs and lightning-fast acceleration, Murray's absence was keenly felt by the Cardinals. Despite missing significant playing time, Murray has still managed to generate the third-most explosive runs by any quarterback since 2019, according to PFF.

Most Explosive Runs by QBs Since 2019 (PFF) Player Explosive Runs Lamar Jackson 163 Josh Allen 104 Kyler Murray 88 Jalen Hurts 86 Justin Fields 73

The Cardinals' offense sorely missed Murray's presence last season. According to Next Gen Stats, the Cardinals averaged +0.16 more expected points added (EPA) per play and nearly a full yard more per play with Murray on the field compared to when he was off.

Upon his return from his ACL tear in Week 10 of the last season, Murray wasted no time getting back to his explosive self. From Week 10 to the end of the regular season, he averaged 5.5 yards per carry, ranking third among quarterbacks (minimum 25 rush attempts). During this period, Murray recorded nine explosive rushes, tied for the fourth-most among quarterbacks, according to PFF.

Trey McBride's Emergence: Dominance in the Making

McBride recorded the 3rd-most yards among tight ends from Weeks 8-18

Cardinals second-year tight end Trey McBride didn't play more than 75 percent of the team's offensive snaps last season until Week 8, which coincided with the season-ending quad injury Zach Ertz suffered in Week 7. Why it took the Cardinals that long to feature McBride is anyone's guess, but from that point on, the Colorado State product made a significant impact.

Prior to Week 8, McBride's production was modest, with his 170 receiving yards ranking tied for 23rd among tight ends. However, once he was given more opportunities, McBride showcased his talent. From Week 8 to the end of the season, he emerged as one of the league's most productive tight ends.

During this stretch, only Evan Engram had more receptions than McBride, while George Kittle and David Njoku were the only tight ends with more receiving yards. Additionally, McBride's 15 explosive receptions ranked behind only Kittle and Njoku, according to PFF.

As a top feature in the Cardinals' offense for a full season, McBride has the potential to lead all tight ends in targets, receptions, and receiving yards in 2024.

Cardinals' Spark: Marvin Harrison Jr. as the New Go-To

Harrison Jr. averaged the most yards per route run since 2021

Although there was speculation that the Cardinals could trade out of the fourth overall pick in this year's draft, they made the right move for their offense by selecting Marvin Harrison Jr., one of the most promising wide receiver prospects in recent memory. Harrison Jr. fills a significant need for the Cardinals as they were in desperate need of a true number one receiver.

According to PFF, Harrison Jr. has averaged 3.03 yards per route run over the last three seasons, the most among any FBS wide receiver to run at least 500 routes and the only player over 3.00.

Most Yards Per Route Run among FBS WRs since 2021 (PFF) Player YPRR Marvin Harrison Jr. 3.03 Tez Johnson 2.96 Jordan Addison 2.91 Ali Jennings 2.86 Troy Franklin 2.84

Harrison is a big play waiting to happen. His 65 explosive receptions since 2021 are tied with Xavier Worthy for fourth-most among FBS receivers, trailing only Jacob Cowing, Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze.

With his exceptional route running and big-play ability, Harrison Jr. is poised to make a significant impact as a rookie in the NFL, easily surpassing the 1,000-yard mark in his first season.

Benson's Burst: Igniting the Cardinals' Ground Game

Benson forced the most missed tackles per attempt among RBs drafted in the first 3 rounds since 2020

While James Conner has admirably carried the Cardinals' rushing attack, the veteran running back turns 29 this offseason and has a checkered injury history. In an effort to bolster their rushing attack, the Cardinals selected Trey Benson, a dynamic running back from Florida State, in the third round of this year's draft.

Standing at 6'0" and weighing 216 pounds, Benson showcased his impressive athleticism with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine, ranking him as the fifth-most athletic running back in the 2023 class, according to PlayerProfiler. His athleticism translates to the field, evident in his elusiveness and explosiveness.

Per PFF, Benson led all running backs drafted in rounds one, two, and three since 2020 in missed tackles forced per attempt during his college career. Additionally, his explosive run rate ranks tenth among this group of 31 running backs.

As the Cardinals' newest backfield weapon, Benson has the potential to inject even more explosiveness into their rushing attack. With his blend of speed, elusiveness, and tackle-breaking ability, Benson is poised to make a significant impact in his rookie season and add a new dimension to the Cardinals' offense.

The Arizona Cardinals have quietly built one of the most formidable offenses in the NFL. Led by Murray's dynamic playmaking ability and surrounded by a revamped supporting cast, the Cardinals are primed to score points in bunches and return to their high-scoring ways in 2024 and beyond.

