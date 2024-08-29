Manuel Ugarte is the marquee signing that Manchester United fans will be hoping they can get over the line on Deadline Day eve, with the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder set to join the club in a £50million deal ahead of Friday evening's deadline - but the north west outfit are set to get another lesser-known deal over the line before then, with reports suggesting that teenage prodigy Sekou Kone is undergoing a medical ahead of his move to Old Trafford.

The likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro have all been brought to the club as first-team signings, and whilst none of them have Premier League pedigree, there is an element of forward planning underway at United via new owners INEOS, who are enjoying their first transfer window as minority shareholders. It's seen them change their strategy in a bid to land first-team players that are appreciating assets - instead of older stars with big names such as Casemiro - so that they can be sold on for profit in the future as opposed to being aging stars with huge contracts in the later stages of their careers. And they've gone one further with the proposed addition of Kone set to go through before long.

Sekou Kone 'Having Medical' at Man Utd

The youngster is set to join the Red Devils' youth setup

The report from Fabrizio Romano has suggested that United will 'formally complete' the signing of youngster Kone on Thursday, with the midfield prodigy undergoing medical tests to join the Red Devils 'right now' on Thursday morning.

A deal has already been completed and signed with United and Malian side Guidars FC where Kone plies his trade. Romano reported on a potential deal last week - where he stated that Kone was on the list of several clubs though United had stolen a march on the other teams interested in his services.

Manchester United's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 2 =8th Shots for per game 12.5 =10th Possession per game (%) 53.6 9th Shots against per game 12 =10th

With United having focused heavily on youth this season with the likes of Kone, Chido Obi Martin and Yoro all joining as teenagers, it's clear to see INEOS are preparing for the future and Kone's deal should be done before the transfer window shuts to continue their succession planning.

Young talents including James Overy - a young Australian defender - and Silva Mexes have also joined and in terms of planning for their long-term success, United have had a decent window by their own standards.

Sekou Kone Detailed as United Make Swoop

The midfielder is a heavily sought-after prospect

Kone is a central midfielder and should he progress at Old Trafford, it would be expected that he features for the first-team in the next couple of years having turned 18.

Reports earlier in the window suggested that the Malian starlet is one of the 'most promising young players from Africa', with United set to hone his talents in their youth setup before giving him the pillars to feature in the first-team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sekou Kone has been touted as the 'next Yaya Toure' already in his young career.

One of the stars in the under-17 World Cup for his nation back in 2023 as Mali reached the semi-finals of the competition, Kone grabbed two assists during that time, and he will look to continue that output on the training ground before slowly but surely making his way into Ten Hag's plans.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 29-08-24.