Manchester United youngster Sekou Kone played the second half for the U19 squad against FK Zalgiris on Wednesday night, and journalist Nath Salt has released a compilation of his performance.

Kone moved to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window from Guidars FC, and United put plans in place to welcome him to England. As a young starlet playing in his home country of Mali, stepping up to joining one of the biggest clubs in the world must have been a scary prospect.

United gave Kone 'off-field care' when he arrived in England, including arranging a dinner with some of the academy players while also sorting housing for the youngster with parents.

Reporter AcademyScoop posted on social media confirming that Kone was coming on in the second half for United's U19 side. After the game, AcademyScoop gave a short review on the young midfielder's performance...

"Great to see Sekou Kone get a full 45 minutes in person. He looked bright, breaking up play and progressing the ball well on several occasions."

A compilation of Kone's performance has now been posted on social media by journalist Salt, and it appeared to be a really positive performance from the youngster.

Kone has previously been dubbed as the 'next Yaya Toure', and it's an impressive pick up from United's scouting team. To find a player who was plying his trade in Mali and trust his ability to sign him for one of the biggest clubs in world football was a huge call, but the Red Devils clearly feel he has the potential to develop into a star.

UtdDistrict reported earlier this week that United fans were yet to see any footage of Kone due to coverage of the academy side being stripped back this season, so the short compilation from Wednesday's game is likely the first time the majority of supporters have seen him in action.