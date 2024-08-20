Southampton ace Sekou Mara is in France today to undergo his medical at Strasbroug, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, as a deal worth £10.23 million (€12m) has been struck, while personal terms between the relevant parties have also been agreed.

Russell Martin and Co, ahead of their Premier League curtain raiser against Newcastle United, ensured to bring in a plethora of new names - Flynn Downes, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Cameron Archer and Ben Brereton Diaz to name a few.

Related Southampton Target Mandela Keita can 'Leave in Final Days' Southampton remain interested in signing Antwerp midfielder Mandela Keita, although face competition from a number of sides for his signature.

A re-shuffle of their Championship-level squad was needed to ensure they are able to deal with the thrills and spills of life in the Premier League – but, on the other hand, the club are required to offload those deemed surplus to requirements.

Mara Set to Undergo Strasbourg Medical

Deal worth £10.23m (€12m), personal terms agreed

With over 10 new additions to the squad, Mara, 22, is among those who are not involved in Martin’s plans for the current campaign and, as such, is whiskers away from moving onto pastures new.

Paris-born Mara - described as a 'complete forward' by football scout Jacek Kulig - signed for the south coast side from French outfit Bordeaux in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £11 million and has since notched eight goals and five assists in his 64-game stint.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across 22/23 and 23/24, Mara has made just four starts for Southampton.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Romano reported that the centre forward, a four-cap France Under-21 international, is in his native France to undergo a medical at Strasbourg...

The transfer insider also revealed that the French side will shell out £10.23 million (€12m) for his signature, while personal terms have already been agreed.

“Sekou Mara, in France today to undergo medical and sign in as new Strasbourg player from Southampton. Deal worth €12m package for striker, personal terms also agreed. Deal done.”

This comes after the Daily Echo reported that Southampton had initiated contact with the French club over the potential sale of Mara, who had previously been praised by Martin as a “really exceptional” player.

In reality, the aforementioned arrivals of Brereton Diaz, 25, and Archer, 22, painted a grim picture of his future at St. Mary’s. A former Paris Saint-Germain youth prospect, the striker has struggled to live up to his expectations at his current employers and will now return to his home country.

Southampton Hold Interest in Brighton’s Jason Steele

Wolves lodge bid for Southampton-linked Ramsdale

As a means of bolstering their goalkeeper department this summer, Martin and his entourage are keen admirers of Brighton & Hove Albion glovesman Jason Steele, who is second fiddle to Bart Verbruggen at the American Express Stadium.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Steele has emerged as a potential target for Southampton as the transfer deadline fast approaches and could be set to move on before the trading period closes for business.

Jason Steele - Senior Career Statistics Club Games Minutes Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Middlesbrough FC 142 12,677 193 33 Blackburn Rovers 120 10,800 150 28 Brighton & Hove Albion 54 4,890 79 18 Sunderland 18 1,579 31 3 Northampton Town 13 1,170 10 4

Despite starting his side’s first league outing of the campaign against Everton, Witcoop revealed that the 34-year-old – considered one of the best back-up goalkeepers in the Premier League – has an uncertain future.

Elsewhere, Southampton-linked Aaron Ramsdale has been subject to an offer from Wolverhampton Wanderers, per The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who revealed the Molineux outfit have tabled an initial loan bid for the Arsenal outcast.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 20/08/2024