Southampton forward Sekou Mara could be given a fresh start under new manager Russell Martin, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The young striker wasn't given much of an opportunity under the previous regime.

Southampton news - Sekou Mara

Mara signed for the Saints from French side Bordeaux for a fee of around £11m last summer, according to the MailOnline.

In his first season in the Premier League, the 20-year-old started just four games in England's top flight, playing a total of 555 minutes, as per FBref.

At such a young age, it was always going to be difficult for Mara to become a regular in the Premier League, but after the Saints were relegated to the Championship, this could be his time to shine.

After a lack of appearances in his first few months at St Mary's, Olympique de Marseille approached to sign Mara on loan, but Southampton rejected the offer, as per Foot Mercato.

Whether another club comes in for Mara during the summer transfer window remains to be seen, but there could be an opportunity for him to become a regular when the new campaign kicks off in August.

When Mara made the move to England, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano described him as a 'talented' young player.

What has Taylor said about Mara?

Taylor has suggested that Mara could get a fresh start on the south coast under former Swansea boss Martin.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I would say the appointment of Russell Martin is going to hand a lot of players a fresh start - Sekou Mara, Adam Armstrong.

"I'm not sure if they'll stay, but I think Martin is a coach who is very smart and he finds tactical solutions.

"I've looked into his time at Swansea when he was there and I was very impressed with how much he developed some of these players."

Who could be on their way out the door at Southampton?

After their relegation to the Championship, the reality is, some players will be looking for moves back to a top league.

In fact, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Southampton lose a host of players ahead of the new season.

James Ward-Prowse is a player likely to be attracting plenty of interest, with the Guardian claiming that West Ham United are eyeing the England international as a replacement for Declan Rice, who is close to joining Arsenal.

Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, again, is a player you'd imagine will be wanting a swift return to the top flight.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Merseyside club Liverpool are leading the race to secure his signature.

Elsewhere, the MailOnline are reporting that both Newcastle United and Chelsea have shown an interest in signing Tino Livramento, with the latter having a £40m buyback clause.

Unfortunately for Southampton fans, this is the situation they find themselves in.

However, it might not be all doom and gloom. After a disappointing season, this could be a chance for some of their young talent, such as Mara, to express themselves.