Highlights Thibaut Courtois would likely to start in goal for Earth's team at the intergalactic Worlds Cup.

Rúben Dias and Virgil van Dijk could form a strong defensive partnership at the back for Earth's team.

There would be no space for Cristiano Ronaldo up top, however, with the aging forward now past his best.

As Rafa Benitez would attest, there is plenty of space for facts within football. However, it ultimately is a game of opinions. For instance, you could say that Manchester City are the best team in the world because they won the treble last season. But if someone else claimed that Real Madrid, for instance, are better right now, they'd still be entitled to their opinion.

That's the beauty of the sport. No matter how wild one person's view on things might be, they're still allowed to express themselves and make their case. Facts help but most debates – like Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo – will rage on for years because it's so hard to truly prove an opinion one way or the other.

It's part of what makes football the greatest game on the planet. But what if the game went beyond our world? What if aliens came from across the universe one day and it turned out they all loved football too? What if Mars had a stubborn tactician in charge who loved to park the bus, while Uranus was better at developing young talent than Brighton, and Saturn had a collection of wily old defenders who were all masters of the dark arts?

Well, if that were the case, debate over the beautiful game would rage even harder than ever. Many humans would likely claim that players from planet Earth are still the greatest, and so there would be only one thing for it. That, of course, would be to hold some sort of intergalactic Worlds Cup. In this imaginary scenario, GIVEMESPORT has decided to name the ultimate 23-man squad to represent Earth at the Worlds Cup.

Goalkeepers - Thibaut Courtois, Alisson Becker, Ederson

Over the past decade or so, great goalkeepers such as Manuel Neuer and David de Gea could have easily made the squad but, unfortunately for them, this event comes past their prime. Since those two have faded, it's fair to say Thibaut Courtois has stepped up as one of the best goalkeepers in the world. The Belgian has won the Champions League, La Liga, Premier League, and much more over the course of his career and also lifted the Yashin Trophy in 2022.

He'd likely start in this team but Alisson Becker would be a more than capable deputy. For many, it's between the Liverpool star and Courtois over who is the best goalkeeper in the world right now. Like the Real Madrid ace, Alisson has also won the Yashin Trophy, becoming the first player to be awarded that honour in 2019.

Having just lifted the treble with Man City, Ederson could slot in as a fine option for third-choice, although Marc-André ter Stegen is perhaps a little unfortunate to miss out. Emiliano Martínez's success with Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could make him an alternative option too – especially if a penalty-saving expert was needed in the knockout stages of the competition.

Defenders - Rúben Dias, Virgil van Dijk, Alphonso Davies, Theo Hernández, Achraf Hakimi, Kyle Walker, John Stones

We're assuming Gareth Southgate isn't in charge of this team, so we'll only pick two right-backs in Kyle Walker and Achraf Hakimi, although John Stones can play that role too. His versatility makes him a strong choice for the team as he can also provide depth at centre-back. Rúben Dias and Virgil van Dijk both can play that position as well – although you get the feeling this could be the last Worlds Cup for the 32-year-old defender who hasn't quite been at his best for Liverpool of late. Even so, the Dutchman's quality over recent years means he just can't be overlooked for this team.

At left-back, it's anyone's pick between Alphonso Davies and Theo Hernández as to who would start. Mind you, both are very attack-minded, so that could be something to exploit for the aliens. Players like Marquinhos, Ronald Araujo, and Éder Militão are all good enough to make the team as well but just don't make the cut for this attack-minded squad.

At this stage, we should say we're working off the assumption that alien technology means injury issues won't be a problem, hence the inclusion of Courtois. While we also don't need to worry about bringing too many extra defenders just for depth, when the seven selected will stay fit for the whole tournament.

Midfielders - Rodri, İlkay Gündoğan, Kevin De Bruyne, Jude Bellingham, Luca Modrić, Antoine Griezmann

Rodri, İlkay Gündoğan and Kevin De Bruyne won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League last season at Man City as a midfield trio, so they all deserve to make the squad. Of course, Gündoğan is now at Barcelona but his ability to score clutch goals in big moments makes him the sort of player every coach wants to call upon during a tournament.

Jude Bellingham is arguably the most exciting midfielder in the game right now, so he makes the team without any question marks. Antoine Griezmann also gets picked as someone who can also play in midfield or attack, but his role in France tends to be a little deeper. He hasn't missed a game for his national team since 2017 – in which time he won the World Cup – so his experience would be invaluable for this team.

Talking of experience, he may be a little past his best but we just can't leave out Luka Modrić. The Croatian is a master of knock-out football, having won the Champions League and the Club World Cup five times each with Real Madrid, while he also led Croatia to a runners-up medal at the 2018 World Cup final, and a third-placed finish in 2022. If you want a footballer to represent Earth, it feels as though Modrić would be a perfect candidate to do us proud.

Forwards - Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Salah, Vinicius Junior, Harry Kane

The likes of Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Vinicius Junior and Mohamed Salah are unquestionably among the greatest attacking players in the world right now. Some may reason that Robert Lewandowski deserves a spot in the team but Harry Kane is closer to his peak right now – and has achieved more at international tournaments – so the Englishman just gets the nod.

This season Games Goals Assists Harry Kane at Bayern Munich 9 9 4 Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona 10 6 4

Bukayo Saka's inclusion may spark some debate but there aren't many better wingers out there at present. After all, he was the first player across Europe's top five leagues this season to claim both five goals and five assists. On current form, the star boy truly deserves his place in this team playing up amongst the planets.

And lastly, there was just no way we were going to leave out Messi. Of course, now 36 years old, he might not be the player he once was – but the Argentine could yet win the Ballon d'Or for 2023 anyway. For many, he is the greatest footballer to have ever lived. Some have even speculated he came from another planet. Well, this tournament would be a wonderful opportunity to test that theory!