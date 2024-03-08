Highlights Paul Merson said only two France players would get into England's starting lineup.

Our combined XI of the two sides features six France players and five England stars.

Among the biggest names to miss out include Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden.

Former England ace Paul Merson pricked some ears with his latest claim. While conversing with fellow members of the Sky Sports panel, the topic of England’s Euro 2024 aspirations arose and the now 55-year-old, regarded as one of Arsenal’s greatest ever midfielders, revealed he’d be ‘shocked’ if the Three Lions didn’t enjoy their first taste of silverware since 1996 in Germany this summer.

“How do we not win the Euros? I’d be shocked if we didn’t win it.”

Gareth Southgate's men will face the trio of Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in Group C in the early pursuit of Euro 2024 gold and, alongside the likes of France, are going into the tournament with pressure to go all the way.

Talking of France, Merson also made the bold claim that only two of Didier Deschamps' well-oiled outfit, who reached the final in 2016, would make it into the England team.

“I just don’t see how we [England] don’t win it. I’d be shocked. I don’t want to put pressure on Gareth [Southgate] but I think this would be a failure if we didn’t win it. I really would. I don’t see anyone who lives with us. France have probably got two players who gets into our team.”

In the aftermath of his hot take, Merson has received a lot of flak online. As such, GIVEMESPORT have decided to muster an XI combining two of Europe's greatest football nations, taking an array of talent, international pedigree and mentality into consideration. View the XI – from the goalkeeper all the way up to the trio of forwards – below.

A Combined XI of Players From France and England Position Player (Club) Nation International caps Goalkeeper Mike Maignan (AC Milan) France 13 Left back Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) France 23 Centre-back William Saliba (Arsenal) France 12 Centre-back John Stones (Manchester City) England 69 Right back Kyle Walker (Manchester City) England 81 Centre midfield Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid) France 29 Centre midfield Declan Rice (Arsenal) England 48 Centre attacking midfield Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) England 27 Left wing Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) France 75 Striker Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) England 89 Right wing Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) France 127

Goalkeeper - Mike Maignan

Club: AC Milan

Despite being capped on a mere 13 occasions, the days of Didier Deschamps utilising Hugo Lloris between the posts are surely long gone. A shining light in the AC Milan roster, Mike Maignan has the capability to have the same influence on Les Bleus’s fortunes in Germany this summer as they look to win their first Euros since 2000.

Considered one of the best shot stoppers in the world right now, the French Guiana-born shot stopper edges Southgate’s No.1, Jordan Pickford. Boasting the perfect blend of confidence, charisma and talent, Maignan would be a solid choice for teams across Europe’s elite clubs – and hence, is included in this combined XI.

Mike Maignan - International Statistics Appearances 13 Debut 07/10/2020 Age at debut 25 years, 3 months, 4 days Goals Conceded 7 Clean Sheets 7

Left back - Theo Hernandez

Club: AC Milan

Granted, England have Premier League duo Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell at their disposal – but given the pair’s unavailability record, Theo Hernandez slots in at left back. And rightfully so, the Marseille-born ace has pace to burn and the technicality to match.

Over the years, Hernandez has shown glimpses of being the best left back in the world and has won all manner of trophies over the years – one Champions League, a FIFA Club World Cup, a Serie A title and more. That winning mentality, which the 26-year-old has in abundance, could be the difference between jubilation and disappointment this summer for France.

Theo Hernandez - International Statistics Appearances 23 Debut 07/09/2021 Age at debut 23 years, 11 months, 1 day Goals 2 Assists 7

Centre-back - William Saliba

Club: Arsenal

One of the key cogs in Mikel Arteta’s Premier League title-charging side this campaign, William Saliba has gone from strength to strength since returning from his last of the trio of loan stints at Saint-Etienne, OGC Nice and Marseille, emerging as a player viewed as one of the best defenders in world football.

Strong, composed and dynamic in his approach to defending, the Frenchman has seldom been trusted to perform on the international stage – showcased by his measly tally of 12 caps – but at just 22 years old, Arsenal's Saliba is set to rule the Deschamps’ back line for the foreseeable future.

William Saliba - International Statistics Appearances 12 Debut 25/03/2022 Age at debut 21 years, 1 day Goals 0 Assists 0

Centre-back - John Stones

Club: Manchester City

Able to play across the back four and in midfield, John Stones’ versatility could play a crucial part in Southgate’s pursual of glory this summer. The Manchester City man is not only technically astute, but he’s also a strong and domineering figure – both in aerial and ground duels, making him a well-rounded performer at the back.

Stones also brings a level head to games – which, in international football – is key. A perennial winner at club level, the Barnsley-born man, currently at the peak of his powers, will be looking to enrich his trophy cabinet further this summer. While his unorthodox role, which seems him maraud into the engine room for Pep Guardiola, will not likely be the case in the summer, he’ll still have an integral role to play.

John Stones - International Statistics Appearances 69 Debut 30/05/2014 Age at debut 20 years, 2 days Goals 3 Assists 3

Right back - Kyle Walker

Club: Manchester City

An English top tier speed demon, Kyle Walker was the obvious choice for right back, especially with France not having a regular contender to rival the 33-year-old. His lightning-quick speed, which makes him one of the quickest players in Premier League history, is just as imperative going backwards as it is forwards.

His natural turn of pace allows him to keep up with some of the beautiful game’s most threatening livewires with relative ease, despite him being the wrong side of 30. Even with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Kieran Trippier hot on his tail for a starting berth, the treble-winning ace continues to be Southgate’s top choice on the right.

Kyle Walker - International Statistics Appearances 81 Debut 12/11/2011 Age at debut 21 years, 5 months, 15 days Goals 1 Assists 10

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England have never won the European Championships, having reached the final for the very first time in 2020. France, on the other hand, have reigned triumphant twice (1984 and 2000), while also reaching the final in 2016.

Centre midfield - Aurelien Tchouameni

Club: Real Madrid

Screening in front of the back four would be Real Madrid’s very own Aurelien Tchouameni as the Frenchman has a knack of leaving no stone unturned, with blocks, clearances and interceptions all being key facets to his well-rounded game. Destined to become a certified legend for both Real Madrid and his nation, the 24-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest midfield talents in world football.

And best of all, he’s poised to improve tenfold as time goes by. For France, the youngster played a key role in France advancing to the World Cup final in Qatar, all while netting a beauty against none other than England in the quarterfinals. What he may lack in international experience, he certainly makes up for in maturity.

Aurelien Tchouameni - International Statistics Appearances 29 Debut 01/09/2021 Age at debut 21 years, 7 months, 5 days Goals 3 Assists 1

Centre midfield - Declan Rice

Club: Arsenal

Tchouameni’s presence just behind would allow Arsenal ace Declan Rice to exert all his creative exploits in a role further afield – and given that he has notched his career-best return in the Premier League in terms of goals and assists, his importance to England’s Euro 2024 hopes cannot get overlooked.

The 25-year-old’s arrival in north London has been nothing short of revolutionary and his perfect concoction of creativity, tough tackling and varied passing range. The intangible aspects of Rice’s skillset make him equally important, with his authority and leadership qualities being exactly what is needed at the pinnacle of both club and international football.

Declan Rice - International Statistics Appearances 48 Debut 22/03/2019 Age at debut 20 years, 2 months, 8 days Goals 3 Assists 0

Centre attacking midfield - Jude Bellingham

Club: Real Madrid

Going off how well Jude Bellingham has performed thus far for Real Madrid, he’d be one of the first names on any team sheet in the world, whether that be in international or club football. The young and hungry Englishman has not been scared by the thrills and spills of playing for a footballing giant – and his industrious start has been a sight to behold.

His maiden season at the Santiago Bernabeu aside, the 20-year-old has been immense every time he has represented his nation – and slots in just behind the striker, able to use his athleticism and vision to be an all-round creative monster. Widely viewed as one of the best players at Southgate’s disposal, can the Birmingham City graduate provide the goods in Germany?

Jude Bellingham - International Statistics Appearances 27 Debut 12/11/2020 Age at debut 17 years, 4 months, 14 days Goals 2 Assists 5

Left wing - Kylian Mbappe

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Dancing off the left like he does for the French national team is Kylian Mbappe. With magic in his boots and rapid legs to stretch, there are not many defenders in world football that get better than him (Kyle Walker is one) and, as a result, the left wing spot was nailed on as his.

Glitz and glamour aside, his goalscoring numbers – both domestically and on the international stage – speak for themselves. Mbappe made his international bow aged 18 – and now, at 25 years of age, has emerged as their brightest talent, able to inject a fixture with a moment of magic. After scoring a hat-trick of strikes in his France’s World Cup final defeat against Argentina, Mbappe will be looking to right his nation’s wrongs this time around.

Kylian Mbappe - International Statistics Appearances 75 Debut 25/03/2017 Age at debut 18 years, 3 months, 5 days Goals 46 Assists 30

Striker - Harry Kane

Club: Bayern Munich

For France, Olivier Giroud typically leads their line. And while the former Chelsea and Arsenal man is a fine footballer, Harry Kane’s devastating nature in front of goal, in which he has shown persistently over the years, makes him the standout candidate for the solitary centre forward berth.

As England’s captain and top goalscorer, Kane – considered one of Tottenham Hotspur’s greatest ever strikers alongside the iconic Jimmy Greaves – will shoulder much of the goalscoring burden in this summer’s edition of the Euros. And after missing out by a whisker last time around, the 30-year-old marksman will be looking to fire his home country to glory.

Harry Kane - International Statistics Appearances 89 Debut 27/03/2015 Age at debut 21 years, 7 months, 27 days Goals 62 Assists 19

Right wing - Antoine Griezmann

Club: Atletico Madrid

While you can spare a thought for both Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden, who both narrowly miss out, Antoine Griezmann’s current form made his inclusion non-negotiable. Many feared that the seasoned France international’s career was dwindling failure with him flattering to deceive during his 102-game stint at Barcelona – but he’s now back to his best, scoring goals and creating chances for fun.

Griezmann ended Euro 2016 as the competition’s top goalscorer – with six strikes – and the player of the tournament gong, making him one of the best players in European Championships history. Some players are born to rise to the biggest of occasions and the former Blaugrana technician is one of them.

Antoine Griezmann - International Statistics Appearances 127 Debut 05/03/2014 Age at debut 22 years, 11 months, 12 days Goals 44 Assists 38