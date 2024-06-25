Highlights Francesco Calzona started from humble beginnings as an amatuer footballer before becoming a successful coach in Italy.

Calzona worked closely with Maurizio Sarri before a stint as Napoli boss.

The former coffee dealer is now in charge of Slovakia at Euro 2024.

Football is a glamourous business for those at the very top. However, in many cases, it rarely happens overnight. Across this summer's festival of international football, from the Euros, to the Copa America, there's likely to be plenty of humble stories.

However, few probably cap the very best of this 'zero to hero' narrative better than Slovakia's Italian head coach, Francesco Calzona, who earned a wage as a coffee dealer before making his way to the very top under Maurizio Sarri, is now pitting his whits against the likes of Belgium, Ukraine and Romania at Euro 2024.

Related Slovakia at Euro 2024: Group, Fixtures, Players to Watch and More Slovakia will be looking to cause an upset at Euro 2024 — and we've covered everything you need to know about them.

Calzona's Humble Beginnings

The now-coach has had to work hard to get to the top

Initially, for Calzona, it seemed a career in football wasn't that easy to grasp. His playing career in fact, was very short, as he only appeared three times for Arezzo in Serie B, with a single Coppa Italia outing to boot. Instead of giving up, Calzona admirably persevered and worked on the coaching side of the game.

However, he still had to earn a living, and thus worked as a coffee dealer while being involved in the Italian amateur scene. It was in said scene where he'd meet someone important that would change his career path dramatically. While coaching an amateur side, along with working full-time, his path first crossed with a similar man who also coached as an escape from his day-job as a banker.

The two hit it off, with Calzona particularly impressed with the manager's fresh-take on how football should be played in an Italian football culture still known for its obsession with defence. Around that time, Calzona was playing for Tuscan side Tegoleto in the 1999-2000 season, and he was offered a role as player-manager. Instead though, he was so impressed with his new friend, he recommended him instead. That friend was none other than Maurizio Sarri. Calzona recalled of the time:

"I met him [Sarri] through a mutual friend. He was a financial promoter, I had a couple of pennies saved and I gave it to him to manage, but we always ended up talking about football. "I was at Tegoleto, they had fired the coach, and they asked me to be player-manager. But I just wanted to play and I suggested Sarri for the bench. We had an excellent season and everything started from there."

Swapping the Bean Business for the Results Business

Calzona and Sarri were a match made in heaven

Sarri and Calzona were a dynamic duo curated in football heaven. Where one took the managerial job, the other played, until the no-nonsense manager required an assistant coach. Calzona was the man for the job, and the two spearheaded personal successes with the likes of Perugia, Alessandria, Sorrento, and Empoli as they moved from Serie C to A.

Sarri eventually worked his way into the Napoli job in 2015, and of course, Calzona followed. The cigarette-toting coach had found the sweet spot in his deft 4-3-3 "Sarrismo" system, and won a lot of praise from Italian media as the pair went against the grain of defensive traditions. It was just like those conversations years prior.

Related Every Euro 2024 Manager's Wages [Ranked] The highest-earning manager at EURO 2024 would only sit in eighth in the Premier League.

Defining a Solo Path

Calzona took charge of the Slovakian national team in August 2022

Working with Sarri was a dream for a large part, yet as the charismatic leader moved on to Chelsea after the pair led Napoli agonisingly close to a first Scudetto since 1990 in 2018, Calzona didn't follow. He preferred to stay in Italy and worked as an assistant to Eusebio Di Francesco at Cagliari in 2020, as well as Luciano Spalletti's assistant back at Napoli in 2021.

After his stint working with Spalletti, who earned his own plaudits with an historic Neapolitan Scudetto in 2023, Calzona got his first solo job. Interestingly, it was the collision of two not-so-distant worlds. Napoli and Slovakia legend Marek Hamsik recommended Calzona to the Slovakian FA and he was hired ahead of this summer's Euros in Germany.

Francesco Calzona's Managerial Record Games 36 Wins 13 Draws 14 Defeats 9 Goals Scored 56 Win Percentage 36.11

His work with Slovakia saw him apply Sarri's principles, and evolve a defensive team into an exciting attacking one. They qualified for Euro 2024 with a record of seven wins, a draw and two losses, with both of those coming against Portugal. While he was Slovakia boss, a call arrived from Napoli for him to re-join as caretaker head coach. Gli Azzurri made an awful defence of their 2022-23 title and had parted with the unsuccessful Rudi Garcia and Walter Mazzarri. Calzona obliged and balanced the two jobs, taking over in February before leaving the role in June this year as Napoli trudged to ninth place. He spoke of the disappointing stint:

"I thought we could do better but unfortunately it didn't happen. We had the qualities to do better, but this year has been a disappointment and a curse."

Even though the Napoli story didn't tail back, with an ever-present association with the club, there may be another opportunity. Moreover, with how his Slovakian side turning heads at Euro 2024, there may be other offers arriving at his door from Italy and further afield when the tournament is over. Regardless, for now it seems he's found a home as a valued first-team manager. A brilliant journey has been capped, nonetheless.