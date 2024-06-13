Highlights Premier League clubs vote for SAOT, but delays in technology provider switch push back implementation.

Although we will see semi-automatic offsides (SAOT) introduced for the first time in the Premier League next season, it has been confirmed that it will not be introduced at the start of the campaign.

All 20 of England's top flight clubs voted in favour of the technology overhaul, with the aim of its introduction being to reduce the length of VAR checks for offside decisions. Similar systems have been used in other major competitions such as the 2022 World Cup and the Champions League.

However, fans that are expecting to see SAOT being implemented from the first game of the 2024/25 season will have to wait a little longer, with its introduction not expected until September at the earliest.

Semi-automated offsides may have to wait until November

Due to Premier League partnership with Hawk-Eye

Premier League

As per a report from ESPN, the reason why semi-automated offsides won't be implemented in time for the first set of fixtures in August is down to a change in the technology provider. The Premier League's current partnership with Hawk-Eye, the group who are in charge of the technology currently used in VAR and goal-line technology, is set to come to an end following the 2023/24 term.

Hawk-Eye first partnered with the Premier League back in 2013, but that decade-long relationship appears to have come to an end. Whilst a replacement company has yet to be named, it is said that more testing will be required before its full implementation into English top-flight games.

Despite the fact that testing was conducted throughout the entirety of last season, it is feared that the change of technology providers could complicate matters. With the Premier League keen on ensuring that there are no flaws with the reliability of SAOT, a decision has been made to push back its potential arrival.

Although a date has not yet been set, it has been claimed that fans will get to see the use of the technology before the end of the calendar year, with the latest proposed date being after the November international break.

Changes with SAOT

The new technology is expected to speed up offside decisions

As is also mentioned in the ESPN report, the use of semi-automated offsides is expected to drastically decrease the amount of time officials spend on making offside calls. A statement on the matter read:

"The technology will provide quicker and consistent placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and will produce high-quality broadcast graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The average time taken for VAR decisions during the 2023/2024 Premier League season was 64 seconds. This is an increase from 40 seconds the year prior.

With the introduction of SAOT, the Premier League is expecting that the amount of time it will take VAR officials to make a decision on whether a player is offside or not will be decreased by approximately 31 seconds. Human input will still need to be required though, as the technology is not capable of figuring out whether an offside player is actively involved in the attack.