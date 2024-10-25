It’s been a difficult couple of years for Kalvin Phillips since his departure from Leeds United, but he could be poised to return to his former club if recent reports are anything to go by.

Leeds are among the favourites to secure promotion back into the Premier League after they narrowly missed out in the play-off final last term. Daniel Farke’s side are currently third in the Championship standings with six wins from 11 games so far, with just one defeat.

Ipswich Could ‘Terminate’ Phillips’ Contract

He joined them on loan over the summer

Phillips has struggled to settle at Manchester City following his move from Leeds United in 2022. He’s made just over 30 appearances for the club so far, and he spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham, although manager Pep Guardiola described him as "exceptional" last year and admitted it's been difficult for him to displace Rodri in the starting lineup.

This summer, he joined newly promoted side Ipswich Town for the 2024/25 season, but Football Insider claim the contract could be terminated in January. This is because club chiefs are not happy with the player’s condition and believe it isn’t at the level of a Premier League player.

The report then goes on to suggest they feel Phillips’ head is still at Leeds, and he wants to return to Elland Road. The 28-year-old is a product of their academy and made over 230 appearances for the club prior to his departure two years ago.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Phillips has made six appearances across all competitions for Ipswich Town this season

Phillips made his senior debut for Leeds in April 2015 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, and scored his first goal that same month against Cardiff City at Elland Road. He scored 14 goals and registered 13 assists while with the Yorkshire club.

At Manchester City, however, the midfielder has scored just once in his 31 appearances across all competitions. While at West Ham he didn't score a goal or register an assist, and he is still waiting to make his mark at Ipswich Town.

