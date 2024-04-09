Highlights Reports of a verbal agreement between Liverpool and Ruben Amorim are false according to senior sources.

Ruben Amorim has been the main name linked with Liverpool for the past fortnight with rumours linking the Sporting Lisbon boss with the soon-to-be-vacancy. But despite efforts being ramped up to announce Jurgen Klopp's replacement, James Pearce states that any reports of a verbal agreement with the Sporting boss are wide of the mark.

The Reds have been looking for a new boss since Klopp announced back in February that he would be leaving at the end of the season; and with Xabi Alonso turned them down by announcing that he would stay at Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more season, it has forced them into other action. That has seen Amorim linked - though any deal taking him to the Reds is supposedly a long way from completion.

Ruben Amorim: Liverpool Haven't Completed Verbal Agreement

Reports suggesting he is in advanced talks are 'wide of the mark'

Amorim is currently leading his Sporting side to a potential second league title in just four seasons, an incredible feat with the club having failed to win one since 2002 until he took over in 2020-21 and won the top-flight in his first season. That, alongside European runs and domestic cup wins, has seen the young boss catapulted into elite circles throughout management - with clubs taking a look at his credentials ahead of a move in the summer.

Liverpool are one of those teams, and it appears that the Portuguese boss is one of the names on their shortlist - but despite reports of a ‘verbal agreement’ having been completed between the two, Pearce suggests otherwise by claiming that isn’t the case and the club are still doing their due diligence.

He tweeted: “Amorim clearly a strong contender for #LFC job but senior club sources adamant he hasn't been offered the job, no verbal agreement etc. Club still doing due diligence around a number of viable."

It's yet to be seen who Liverpool could also be weighing up, though there have been reports that Julian Nagelsmann - currently head coach of the German national team - could look to be involved in club football once again after this summer's EURO 2024 tournament in his home nation, and Zinedine Zidane has emerged as an option in certain reports.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ruben Amorim has only lost twice in the Primeira Liga this season with Sporting so far.

For now though, Amorim remains the leading target if reports are to be believed - but this could be a story that drags on into the summer.

What Could Happen Next in Liverpool's Ruben Amorim Chase

Any deal would go through at the end of the season

It would likely be in the best interests of both Liverpool and Sporting to wait until the end of the season to thrash out a deal. The Reds won't want to take away from the gloss and shine of Jurgen Klopp's last season in charge of the club, and with the Premier League and Europa League on the line, they will want full concentration on the pitch without any distractions off of it.

The same goes for Sporting. They currently sit four points ahead of Benfica with a game in hand, and with the chance to go seven points ahead with six games to play, Amorim will likely also want full concentration from his side to avoid any downturns in form in his bid to win a second league title as boss before his 40th birthday.

Talks may ramp up in June ahead of a move, in which both clubs will have no distractions and more time to sort out any compensation should Amorim decide to make the move to Merseyside.

