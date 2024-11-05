Senior figures within the West Ham United dressing room aren't 'fully on board' with manager Julen Lopetegui, who is under increasing pressure as a result of the Hammers' poor results, according to talkSPORT.

West Ham have started the new campaign in miserable fashion, winning just three of their opening ten Premier League matches, a return that sees them sitting in 14th in the table. While Lopetegui isn't said to be in imminent danger of losing his job, if results don't improve in the near future, then he could be given his marching orders.

The Irons were beaten comfortably by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on the weekend, in a game that sparked mass scrutiny for the Spanish head coach. The former Real Madrid boss was ridiculed for a 'ridiculous' decision he made in the clash against the East Midlanders, and slammed for persisting with an 'out of form' Guido Rodriguez, with this criticism, combined with talkSPORT's report of discontent amongst the squad, certainly not helping his cause.

West Ham Players 'Not on Board' With Lopetegui

He's losing the dressing room

Appointed as David Moyes' successor over the summer, Lopetegui was given significant resources to improve his squad, bringing the likes of Niclas Füllkrug, Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Crysencio Summerville to the London Stadium for hefty fees. Inevitably experiencing some teething issues with such radical changes to the playing style and the personnel, West Ham supporters and the club's hierarchy still likely expected a better start to life under the ex-Spain national team manager.

TalkSPORT report that senior players within Lopetegui's ensemble 'are not fully on board' with the 58-year-old. Regardless of whether he needs more time to implement his tactical ideas effectively, these suggestions of misalignment with certain key players are a damning indictment of the situation he finds himself in.

Once he's lost integral pillars of the squad, his job inevitably becomes a lot harder, and alarm bells must be ringing for West Ham executives. Journalist Henry Winter spotted that the mood music didn't appear right after the Forest defeat, and it now appears a matter of time beore the Hammers' higher-ups decide to pull the plug on the maligned head coach.

West Ham's Summer 2024 Signings Player Fee Former Club Position Luis Guilherme £25m Palmeiras RW/LW Max Kilman £40m Wolves CB Wes Foderingham Free Sheffield United GK Crysencio Summerville £25m (plus add-ons) Leeds LW/RW Niclas Fullkrug £27.5m Borussia Dortmund ST Guido Rodriguez Free Real Betis CM Jean-Clair Todibo Loan with option to buy Nice CB Aaron Wan-Bissaka £15m Manchester United RB Mohamadou Kante Undisclosed Paris FC CM Carlos Soler Loan PSG CM

All Reported Fees via SkySports - correct as of 04/11/2024