Despite the immense pressure Erik ten Hag is under as Manchester United manager right now, it is thought the Dutchman is not prepared to switch up his defence and introduce youngster Harry Amass to the lineup.

The team have not won a game since the 7-0 demolition job on League One outfit Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on September 17. Since then, a goalless draw against Crystal Palace, a disappointing 1-1 draw against FC Twente in the Europa League, and a miserable 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur have left ten Hag feeling the heat.

Next up for the Red Devils is a trip to Porto in the Europa League on Thursday evening in what could end up being a pivotal game for ten Hag in determining his future at the club. With this in mind, it seems the United manager is not willing to take a risk on promising youth talent like Harry Amass.

Amass is Not Ready for First-Team Action

United fans like the youngster

That's according to a report on ten Hag's fragile situation from The Athletic, which reveals a number of important figures at United were present as their Under-21 team drew 1-1 with Hertha Berlin earlier this week. Sporting director Dan Ashworth, technical director Jason Wilcox, and first-team coach Darren Fletcher were all in attendance for that game, and Amass once again impressed, showcasing his exceptional technical ability at left-back.

The 17-year-old, who has been described as "absolutely sensational" performed well on United's pre-season tour of America during the summer, and endeared himself to the club's fanbase, who regard him as a bright prospect. But, as per the report, Amass is not thought to be ready for the physical nature of senior football and will not be given the opportunity to make the sizeable jump from youth matches to the first-team anytime soon.

It is said that, regardless of the sub-par performances of Diogo Dalot at left-back right now, ten Hag will continue to lean on the more experienced members of his squad to get him through this difficult period.

Related Ranking the 9 Best Left-Backs in Manchester United History Man United have had several legendary left-backs over the years in the Premier League and Champions League, including Denis Irwin and Patrice Evra.

Man Utd's Woeful Defending is Costing Them Dearly

Diogo Dalot in poor form

With injuries to both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, ten Hag has been forced to switch Dalot from his preferred right-back role — he was the club's player of the year in 2023/24 while operating there — to the other side of the defence, and it's safe to say the Portuguese defender has struggled of late.

Diogo Dalot 2024/25 stats (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 9 Minutes 812 Completed passes 382 Tackles 14 Blocks 5 Errors 1

After giving away a penalty in the game against Southampton earlier this season, Dalot was then held responsible for letting Brennan Johnson escape him at the far post for Tottenham's opener last weekend. With another youngster, Toby Collyer, essentially the next in line after Dalot, the fact that United decided not to recruit at left-back this summer is looking more and more like an unwise decision.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 03/10/2024