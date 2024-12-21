Aston Villa midfielder Ross Barkley was an unused substitute in the Villans' 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, and thus the player should consider departing the West Midlands club in January, in pursuit of more game time.

Barkley has started just two Premier League games all season since joining as a free agent in the summer. The former Everton man would've hoped for a prominent role after thriving for Luton Town last campaign, but has instead mostly been limited to minutes in cup competitions.

Evidently behind the likes of Morgan Rogers, John McGinn, Amadou Onana, Jacob Ramsey and Boubacar Kamara in Unai Emery's midfield pecking order, Barkley ought to consider his future this winter. Unlikely to ursurp any of these players, the 31-year-old will be eager to be on the pitch on a more frequent basis, and needs to find a new home that can offer him assurances over this.

After enduring a difficult spell at Chelsea, which saw him make just 100 appearances in four-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge, and an underwhelming season at Nice, Barkley sought refuge at Luton in 2023. An impressive campaign for the Hatters, in which he scored five goals in 32 Premier League appearances and was described as 'sensational', appeared to reignite his career, and earned him a move to Villa.

However, things haven't gone according to plan for Barkley at Villa Park. Emery has granted him just 449 minutes of Premier League action, favouring a number of players ahead of the Englishman.

With the depth at the Spanish head coach's disposal in the middle of the park, it doesn't seem likely that Barkley will be capable of working himself into the side and becoming a staple figure in Villa's midfield. Thus, as he enters the latter stages of his career, he should contemplate jumping ship.

The Liverpool-born man's early years at Everton promised so much, yet he's only just amassed 400 club appearances throughout his career, and hasn't played for England since 2019. In order to avoid falling into irrelevancy in his final years in the sport, he must look to leave Villa at the earliest possible opportunity.

Barkley's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 32 Goals 5 Assists 4 Key Passes Per 90 1.51 Progressive Passes Per 90 5.6 Successful Take-ons Per 90 2.27

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 21/12/2204