Harvey Elliott's lack of game time at Liverpool could lead to a departure this month or in January - Borussia Dortmund are one of several clubs monitoring his situation at Anfield, as per Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas.

The 21-year-old has struggled for first-team minutes after recovering from a broken foot in December. The young English midfielder has made cameo appearances off the bench.

Elliott has been handed 43 minutes worth of game time in the Premier League. His only start came in a 2-1 win against Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals (December 18), a game he netted in.

Slot touched on Elliott's situation by pointing out the 20-cap England U21 international has just recovered from his injury. The Dutch coach suggested he's trying to get the former Fulham starlet 'back to his best'.

Elliott's been with Liverpool since July 2021 but has yet to nail down a starting berth at Anfield. There is a chance that he will leave over the next two windows if his struggle for game time continues. A similar situation is unfolding for Federico Chiesa just months after arriving at Anfield.

Dortmund Could Swoop For Elliott

The Liverpool youngster is facing an uncertain future

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly among clubs from the Premier League and in Europe keeping tabs on Elliott's situation. It's not disclosed whether this would be a loan proposal or if interested suitors are looking to sign him permanently.

Slot has a well-stocked midfield and attack, which leaves Elliott facing an uphill battle and trying to force his way into the Dutchman's thinking. He's played on the left and right wing and in central midfield in the opportunities he's been handed this term.

Harvey Elliott Premier League Stats (2024-25) Appearances (starts) 7 (0) Goals (assists) 0 (0) Key Passes 0.4 Accurate Passes Per Game 6.3 (86%) Accurate Long Balls 0.9 (86%) Accurate Crosses 0.3 (25%) Ground Duels Won 0.4 (50%)

The London-born youngster joined the Reds from Fulham around four years ago for an initial £1.5 million, which could rise to £4 million. He's made 128 appearances for the Merseysiders, posting 11 goals and 14 assists, winning the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Elliott, once hailed as 'sensational', has two years left on his contract, but his future is somewhat uncertain after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Brighton and Dortmund have a reputation for giving young talent a chance to shine and develop before fulfilling their potential.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 10/01/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox