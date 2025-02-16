Paris Saint-Germain are interested in a deal to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate this summer and he is open to the move, according to ESPN.

The France international has become a key member of the Reds defence in recent years alongside Virgil Van Dijk, displacing Joel Matip before cementing himself ahead of Joe Gomez and Jarrel Quansah this season under Arne Slot.

But the 25-year-old has now attracted interest from the champions of his homeland and he would be open to a move away from Anfield this summer should that interest become more concrete.

PSG Eyeing Move for Ibrahima Konate

French star open to exit

While Liverpool look to tie Van Dijk down for the foreseeable future with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, the club are now at risk of losing his defensive partner in Konate according to reports.

PSG are looking to bolster their defensive options to find a perfect partner for captain Marquinhos in defence, with William Pacho, Presnel Kimpembe and youngster Lucas Beraldo their current alternative options.

But Marquinhos is 31 and Paris-born Konate, who has been described as 'sensational', has emerged as someone who could partner him in the short-term and replace him in the long-term.

Konate's current deal at Anfield is due to expire in 2026, but he has confirmed that he has been offered fresh terms to extend his stay on Merseyside - although he is yet to commit his long-term future to the club.

That could open the door for PSG to potentially seal a cut-price deal for Konate, whose openness to returning to France could make a deal very possible this summer.

Liverpool are said to be in the market to sign a new defender in the summer anyway, with links to Tottenham star Micky Van de Ven, while the priority remains to keep Van Dijk beyond the current season by getting him to agree to a new deal.

But Arne Slot will no doubt be gutted to lose such a key player in Konate during the summer, and Liverpool will be looking to do all they can to keep him at Anfield for a little while longer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 15/02/2025.