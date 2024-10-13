Manchester United looked at a whole host of managers in the summer, with names such as Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino reportedly being looked at to come to the helm when Erik ten Hag was on the verge of the sack. But a report from Christian Falk has suggested that the Red Devils had also looked at Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness to come to the Threatre of Dreams - though he turned the chance of a move to United down.

United finished eighth in the Premier League last season, which is their worst-ever in the Premier League era having only finished in seventh under David Moyes a decade ago - and that saw Ten Hag teetering on the edge of the sack. His win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final kept him in the role, but a slow start to the season has seen managerial links open back up - and with the discourse surrounding his replacements increasing in prominence, Falk has stated that Hoeness was contacted by United chiefs over the summer though he rejected any advancements towards the job.

Sebastian Hoeness Turned Down Man Utd in Summer

The German had masterminded Stuttgart's Champions League return

The report from Falk suggests that during the summer, United had contacted Stuttgart boss Hoeness over potentially coming to the club.

United chiefs wanted to know whether the 'sensational' German would be available for the potential vacancy when Ten Hag's future was up for debate, and having made contact with the Stuttgart gaffer, there was interest in acquiring the 42-year-old to come to the helm, with enquiries being made over a potential transfer and compensation.

Sebastian Hoeness' Bundesliga statistics - club record by season Season, club and league position Record Points won (points available) 2020-21 - Hoffenheim, 11th 11-10-13 43 (102) 2021-22 - Hoffenheim, 9th 13-7-14 46 (102) 2022-23 - Stuttgart, 16th 3-4-1 13 (27) 2023-24 - Stuttgart, 2nd 23-4-7 73 (102) 2024-25 - Stuttgart, 8th 2-3-1 9 (18)

However, having led Stuttgart to the Champions League, Hoeness turned any potential move to Old Trafford down, instead sticking to his current role at the Mercedes-Benz Arena to lead Stuttgart into Europe's premier competition. The Baden-Wurttemberg outfit finished second in the Bundesliga last season, ahead of giants Bayern Munich on the final day of the season and with the second-best defence in the division behind invincible winners Bayer Leverkusen - a drastic upturn from the season prior, where Stuttgart only qualified for the relegation-playoffs, surviving by beating Hamburg 6-1 on aggregate.

In turn, with United failing to find a new boss, Ten Hag stayed on at Old Trafford - but that has not exactly gone to plan with the Dutchman only winning three of his 10 games in charge.

Hoeness' Stuttgart Miracles Have Proved His Quality

The young manager is one of the best in Europe

Although Hoeness has only won two of his opening six games in the Bundesliga, they are a tough team to beat with just one loss this season coming on the first day of the campaign away at local club Freiburg.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sebastian Hoeness has won 35 of his 60 games in charge of Stuttgart, losing just 13.

But their rise into the Champions League has been remarkable, and it is the first time that they have reached the tournament proper since 2009-10 - having suffered two relegations to the 2. Bundesliga since, it has marked a superb turnaround for the club.

It is no wonder that United wanted him after some superb work in Germany since he made his managerial debut at Hoffenheim, but having opted to stay in Germany, it remains to be seen whether he will come into the mix again - even with Ten Hag looking likelier to be sacked by each passing match.

