Speculation surrounding Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United has intensified in recent weeks following the team’s poor start to the season, but rumoured managerial target Sebastian Hoeness is unlikely to take the job mid-season and may be more open to discussion in the summer, according to German journalist Christian Falk.

The Red Devils sit 14th in the Premier League standings after seven games, and they have won just two games so far. In the Europa League, they drew their opening two fixtures against FC Twente and Porto.

Hoeness ‘unlikely’ to take United job

The Stuttgart boss has been linked with a move to Old Trafford

One of the names tipped to replace Ten Hag, should United sack the Dutchman, is Stuttgart’s Hoeness. The 42-year-old guided them to a second place finish in the Bundesliga last season, which is why he rebuffed approaches from other clubs earlier this year, Falk wrote in the Daily Briefing:

“At the moment, Sebastian Hoeness is happy at Stuttgart. Bayern Munich, of course, knocked slightly on the door and it was the same at Manchester United; they knocked on his door and Hoeness said there was no chance of a move. “He wanted to stay with Stuttgart another season and take them into the Champions League. He didn’t want to leave his team behind. Of course, they don’t quite know how this season will pan out this time. “If Ten Hag is sacked during the campaign, I don’t think there’s a chance for Hoeness, but that could change next summer. I’m not sure if he’ll do it, but I think he’d at least sit at a table with United and hear out their offer.”

As a player, Hoeness represented Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim’s reserve teams. He retired in 2010 and began his coaching career with Bayern Munich’s youth set-up, before he rejoined Hoffenheim as a manager in July 2020.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Stuttgart won 23 of their 34 Bundesliga matches last season and finished on 73 points

He spent just over three years at his former club before he was appointed manager of Stuttgart in April 2023. He just about saved them from relegation at the end of the 2022/23 season, and then guided them to a remarkable top three finish the following campaign. The triumph earned him the respect and acknowledgment as a "sensational" manager with success instilled into his DNA, as described by Bayern Munich chairman Herbert Hainer via the Bundesliga website.

This year, he has guided them into the Champions League for the first time since the 2009/10 season. In Europe, they have so far lost their opening game against Real Madrid, but secured a draw against Sparta Prague before the international break.

Stat courtesy of bundesliga.com.