Sepp Van Den Berg is set to leave Liverpool in a permanent transfer, with Brentford seriously considering a deal according to David Ornstein.

The Reds have been open to offers for the 22-year-old central defender all summer, with club chiefs holding firm on a £20million-plus valuation after his successful loan spell with Mainz last season.

Now the club are set to achieve that valuation with the Bees having a long-standing interest, and "seriously considering" making a move to bolster their centre-back options.

Van den Berg spent the 2023/24 campaign in the Bundesliga and made 33 appearances for the German outfit, scoring three goals in the process.

However, it was his physical attributes that really caught the eye of many as he registered a top speed of 35km/h during the season, which saw him described as "one of Europe's best young defenders".

Thomas Frank is known to be a big fan of the 6ft 4 defender, who can also play at right-back if necessary, and could look to pair him with Nathan Collins, who was signed for big money last summer and has become a key member of the Bees squad.

Sepp van den Berg Bundesliga stats 2023/24 Games 31(2) Blocks 66 Tackles 38 Interceptions 43

Liverpool have yet to bring in any first-team players this summer but central defence is an area they are not at their strongest. The opening Premier League game of the season saw Virgil Van Dijk paired with youngster Jarell Quansah, but the 21-year-old was substituted at half-time for not winning enough duels and replaced by Ibrahima Konate.

Van den Berg won't be the fourth option in the squad however and looks set to join Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Adrian, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho in heading through the exit door.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Sepp van den Berg featured for 2839 minutes in the Bundesliga in 2023/24 for Mainz.

While the Reds look set to seal another big money exit for a young talent, they are also closing in on a deal for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

Arne Slot is let to make an addition to the first-team this summer but with one eye on the future at Anfield, the Georgia international has emerged as an eventual replacement for current number one Alisson Becker.

The 23-year-old is set to pen a long-term deal at Anfield but the deal will only go through in 2025, with Mamardashvili set to stay in Spain with Valencia on loan for the coming 2024/25 season.

There had been talk of a loan to Bournemouth to get him some Premier League experience, however top-flight rules seem to have put that plan to bed and the clubs are now close to agreeing a deal worth in excess of €30million for next year.

