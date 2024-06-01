Highlights Sepp van den Berg criticises Liverpool for hindering his future and damaging his career in explosive comments to De Telegraaf.

The talented defender struggled to secure a spot in Liverpool's senior team, leading to multiple loan spells away from the club.

Despite earning praise at Mainz, Liverpool places a £20 million price tag on Van den Berg, attracting interest from various European clubs.

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has attacked the club for ‘hindering his future’, all while accusing the Reds of damaging his career in an explosive interview with Dutch publication De Telegraaf, per the Evening Standard. Currently on loan at Bundesliga side Mainz, Jurgen Klopp’s former club, the 2001-born ace struggled to cement a genuine spot in his parent club’s senior team, hence why he has spent much of his career on loan.

Having joined the Premier League behemoths from PEC Zwolle in the summer of 2019, Van den Berg found game time hard to come by before embarking on a series of loan spells at: Preston North End, Schalke and, now, Mainz. His latest comments, however, may mean that his future lies elsewhere after he berated how the club have handled his employment.

Van den Berg's Fiery Interview

'In all honesty, I wasn't looked after anymore'

As a 17-year-old, Liverpool’s boardroom bosses hoped that Van den Berg would emerge as a long-term option in the centre of the back line - but that has been far from the case.

With him poised to return to Liverpool this summer, the Dutchman, who has played a mere four times for the Merseyside-based outfit, spoke to De Telegraaf and insisted he was under the impression that fitting straight into Liverpool’s starting XI was not on the cards.

“I knew that I couldn’t get from PEC Zwolle [straight] to Liverpool’s first team. I could have been at Liverpool for one or two more years, but I wanted to play with all my might. Just the whole [first] season. On the one hand, that was great. You’re 17, 18 years old, you’re central to the defence in training against the starting XI, you have to build up and then Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah come running towards you. It was tough, but I enjoyed it."

Van den Berg's 23/24 Bundesliga Stats vs Mainz Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,839 1st Tackles per game 1.2 =7th Interceptions per game 1.3 2nd Clearances per game 4.7 1st Pass success rate (%) 81.3 2nd Overall rating 7.04 3rd

However, the youngster believed that Liverpool failed to ‘look after him’ after suggesting he felt ready to perform back in 2021. Before leaving for Mainz, van den Berg felt as if his Premier League employers didn’t have faith in him to become a regular fixture in Liverpool’s senior side.

“But in all honesty, I wasn’t looked after anymore. I also felt ‘ready’ [in 2021]. I had a good conversation with the management. He said he had received good reports. I understood that I wasn't going to play Van Dijk, Matip or Konate out [the team]. But I thought I could be right behind it. "When I didn't get a chance again, I said: 'Figure it out, I want to leave’. You [Liverpool] haven't radiated confidence in me all this time, but you do want to hinder my future. I want to keep playing every week and develop myself further.”

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sepp van den Berg played the most Bundesliga minutes out of the whole Mainz squad in 2023/24.

Liverpool Place Price Tag on Van den Berg

No decision made on his future

At Mainz, Van de Berg has earned rave reviews on the back of his string of brilliant performances and, as evidenced by his fiery comments, hopes to take the next steps in his career once he returns to England.

According to The Athletic, his employers have slapped a £20 million ($25.5m) price tag on the Dutch defender - a figure which is out of the Bundesliga side's budget. Mainz, per reports in Germany, have an option to buy the loanee for as little as £4.3m, though the Reds are adamant that is not the case.

The report does insist, however, that he is attracting interest from clubs across Europe after enjoying a 33-game season on loan in Germany. Premier League duo Brentford and Southampton are the standout contenders for his services, while Wolsfburg and Ajax, too, are eyeing a move.