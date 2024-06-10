Highlights Serbia face England in their opening group game before going up against Slovenia and Denmark.

Expectations are low for a side that limped through the qualification campaign.

The former legendary player turned manager Dragan Stojkovic has come under criticism for the team's performances and his salary ahead of Euro 2024.

Serbia have qualified for back-to-back major tournaments for the first time since regaining independence in 2006. They will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign, where they picked up one point in three matches.

Under the management of Dragan Stojkovic, Serbia are not short of star quality. A side that boasts prolific strikers Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic as well as the creative talents of former Ajax captain Dusan Tadic, can cause a few shocks this summer.

The qualification campaign was underwhelming, finishing second behind Hungary. Serbia lost both matches home and away to the group winners, displaying tactical deficiencies that have led to criticism of the manager. Their first game of the tournament is against the Three Lions in Gelsenkirchen on 16th June and Gareth Southgate's side will be big favourites going into the match.

Euro 2024 Group

Serbia find themselves in a tough group stage consisting of one of the favourites, England, Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark and Slovenia. Given that they were placed in Pot 4, it could have been much worse, and Stojkovic's side will be quietly confident of making it through to the knockout stages. Their first match will be against England, who they have never played at senior level. They have faced them in the form of Serbia & Montenegro, but since regaining independence in 2006, the two nations have not crossed paths.

Next up is Slovenia, four days later. Serbia have only played Matjaz Kek's side on four occasions, most recently in June 2022 during a UEFA Nations League campaign. Serbia conclude their group stage against Denmark in Munich. Denmark will be one of the underdogs of Euro 2024 and could prove to be tough opponents. Since 2014, Serbia have played Kasper Hjulmand's team three times, losing all three matches and scoring only one goal.

Serbia's Record Against Euro 2024 Group Stage Opponents Opponent Games Serbia Wins Draws Serbia Losses England 0 0 0 0 Slovenia 4 1 2 1 Denmark 3 0 0 3

Serbia Manager

Dragan Stojkovic

You would have thought, given that Stojkovic has guided Serbia to consecutive major tournaments, that he would be a popular figure. It is largely the opposite due to tactical issues and disputes over his salary. Stojkovic's preferred back three has come under fire recently as fans believe that the profile of the current squad doesn't suit the system. As a result, Serbia consistently concede goals due to the lack of wide centre-backs and full-backs, disrupting the tactical synergy of the team.

There have also been disputes over the salary of Stojkovic and his staff. Back in 2023, former Manchester United centre-back Nemanja Vidic claimed that the Serbian coaching staff had received €16m (£13.5m) since Stojkovic's appointment in March 2021. In response to Vidic's claims, the Serbian manager, also known as 'Piksi', said:

"After this ceremony ends, I will definitely respond to Nemanja Vidic! I will answer his deceptions, the release of incorrect information, attempts to discredit me, to create some false image of me in the people."

Serbia Euro 2024 Fixtures Date Kick-Off time (BST) Opponent Venue 16th June 2024 8pm England Arena AufSchalke 20th June 2024 2pm Slovenia Fußball Arena Munchen 25th June 2024 8pm Denmark Fußball Arena Munchen

Final Euro 2024 Squad

Serbia have some extremely dangerous options in attack. When they are working together, the side ranked 33rd in the world can cause problems for any opposition, particularly from set-pieces due to the height of their team. Stojkovic will be hoping that he can find a system to get the best out of the 26-man squad he has selected for the tournament. Here is the squad in full:

Goalkeepers

Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca)

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino)

Dorde Petrovic (Chelsea)

Defenders

Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina)

Strahinja Pavlovic (Red Bull Salzburg)

Filip Mladenovic (Panathinaikos)

Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen)

Uros Spajic (Red Star Belgrade)

Srdan Babic (Spartak Moscow)

Nemanja Stojic (TSC)

Midfielders

Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla)

Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahçe)

Filip Kostic (Juventus)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Al Hilal)

Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe)

Sasa Lukic (Fulham)

Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK)

Mijat Gacinovic (AEK Athens)

Ivan Ilic (Torino)

Srdan Mijailovic (Red Star Belgrade)

Lazar Samardzic (Udinese)

Veljko Birmancevic (Sparta Prague)

Forwards

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al Hilal)

Luka Jovic (Milan)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Petar Ratkov (Red Bull Salzburg)

Key Players

A familiar face could haunt the Three Lions in the opening game. Mitrovic spent eight years in England, playing for Newcastle United and Fulham in the Premier League. He is also prolific at international level, scoring 58 goals in his 91 appearances for Serbia. Delivery from wide will be key to serving Mitrovic, as he is unwilling to run in behind and thrives in the air. He will be supplied by the likes of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic and Filip Kostic.

It is uncertain whether this will be Tadic's final tournament. If it is, Serbian fans will be hoping that Lazar Samardzic can step up in his absence. The Udinese midfielder is highly rated and has been a consistent performer in Serie A this season. He has similar traits to Tadic, as he is left-footed and adept at ball-carrying. This tournament might come slightly too soon for Samardzic, but he is definitely one to keep an eye on in the future.

Formation and Tactics

Stojkovic prefers a controversial back three and, more specifically, 3-4-2-1. He has shown signs that he is willing to tinker, though, as he opted for a 4-2-3-1 with Tadic behind Vlahovic in a June friendly against Austria. It is hard to read too much into these warm-up matches, but it does suggest that Stojkovic is considering tweaking his preferred system.

The problem with his 3-4-2-1 is that Serbia lack quick defenders, particularly players who can cover the channels as wide centre-backs. These flaws were punished during their two defeats to Hungary in the qualification group. As well as this, they rely heavily on deep crosses and set-pieces to hurt their opposition, as they lack a pacey forward to run behind defences. If Stojkovic plays a 3-4-2-1 in Germany, then Milinkovic-Savic will be key to stopping transitions through counter-pressing to protect the vulnerable backline.

Predicted Lineup (3-4-2-1)

V. Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Pavlovic, Babic; Zivkovic, Lukic, Mijailovic, Kostic; S. Milinkovic-Savic, Tadic; Mitrovic.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Five of Serbia's 15 goals in European qualifying came from headers - the highest proportion of any nation to make it to Euro 2024.

Euro 2024 Kit

Serbia's home and away kits for Euro 2024 are produced by Puma, and they are both simple but effective designs. The home jersey has two shades of red on the front, with a darker tone going across the shirt to represent the wings of an eagle, which is Serbia's national symbol. There are also white panels on the back of the kit, as well as blue sleeves to complete all the traditional Serbian colours.

When they announced the home jersey, Puma's stated aim was to "celebrate the pride, precision, and passion of Serbian football". The away shirt is a similar design, with a predominantly white colour scheme, accompanied by tones of blue and red on the sleeve cuffs and back of the kit.

How to Buy Tickets

The latest phase of ticket sales concluded on 2nd May 2024 with a lottery system. Before this, there were various ticket-purchasing windows, with supporters' groups of each qualifying nation gaining priority. If you want to buy tickets for Euro 2024, the best thing to do is create a ticketing account on UEFA's website in case any seats become available on the resale platform.

Each qualifying nation receives 10,000 tickets, and the Football Association of Serbia provided an in-depth guide on how to get tickets to watch Stojkovic's side. A strong Serbian presence is expected in Germany this summer, especially as over 500,000 Serbs live in cities across the host country.

How to Watch on TV and Live Stream

Fans in the UK can watch every match at Euro 2024 on free-to-air channels. The 51 games will be divided between the BBC and ITV, including Serbia's three group-stage matches. BBC One will show Serbia's opener against the Three Lions, while the second match against Slovenia will be broadcast on ITV. The final game against Denmark will be shown on ITV4 and will be played at the same time as England's match against Slovenia.

US audiences will be able to watch the matches on Fox Sports and FuboTV. Euro 2024 will be broadcast in Serbia by Arena Sport Serbia and RTS Serbia.

How to Watch Serbia at Euro 2024 on TV in the UK Date Kick Off Time (BST) Match TV Channel/Live Stream 16th June 2024 8pm Serbia vs England BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website 20th June 2024 2pm Slovenia vs Serbia ITV1, STV, ITVX, STV Player 25th June 2024 8pm Denmark vs Serbia ITV4, ITVX

Information gathered from Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10th June 2024.