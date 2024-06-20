Highlights Serbia have threatened to withdraw from EURO 2024 if UEFA doesn't penalize Croatia and Albania for offensive chants.

Serbia have threatened to quit EURO 2024 early unless UEFA impose strict punishment on Croatia and Albania following offensive chants during their clash on Wednesday. The two nations played out a dramatic 2-2 draw in Hamburg, but their behaviour has become a major talking point due to offensive chanting, as per reports from Daily Mail.

Both sets of supporters could be heard shouting 'Kill the Serbs' during their clash. This has not gone down well with the Serbian FA, who have called on European football's top governing body to take action, as political turmoil continues to hold an unsavoury place in the modern game. A statement from Serbian FA spokesperson Jovan Surbatovic read:

"What happened is scandalous and we will ask UEFA for sanctions, even at the cost of not continuing the competition. We are sure that they will be punished, because they have already responded to our appeal to remove the so-called journalist from Albania from the championship. "We will demand from UEFA to punish the federations of both selections. We do not want to participate in that, but if UEFA does not punish them, we will think about how we will proceed."

Croatia, Albania, and Serbia are among several nations that share a turbulent history marked by ethnic tensions, territorial disputes, and political conflict, and a blood-blooded past continually makes a reappearance during international meetings.

Why Albania And Croatia Chanted Against Serbia

The animosity stems from the Yugoslav Wars

The strained relations between Serbia, Albania, and Croatia are deeply rooted in a serpentine history of ethnic tensions, territorial disputes, and political conflicts. The Yugoslav Wars of the 1990s, following the breakup of Yugoslavia, significantly heightened the bitterness on display.

Croatia and Serbia fought a brutal war from 1991 to 1995, fueled by Serbia's aggressive nationalism under Slobodan Milosevic and Croatia's desire for independence. This conflict left deep scars, with war crimes exacerbating mutual distrust and resentment that has failed to be forgiven and forgotten over 30 years later.

Meanwhile, Albania's contentious relationship with Serbia centers on the issue of Kosovo. Kosovo, with its majority ethnic Albanian population, declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move Serbia has staunchly opposed. The Kosovo War during the late-90s, involving NATO intervention, saw severe human rights violations and further entrenched hostilities between Serbs and Albanians.

This cataclysmic past has imposed an everlasting trauma on Europe's Balkan region, thus also hindering any efforts made by Serbia to heal divisions. Despite occasional diplomatic meetings, the deep-seated historical friction among Serbia, Albania, and Croatia continues to impede harmonious relations, as shown in Wednesday afternoon's trouble.

Serbia Face Punishment Themselves

Serbia face UEFA fines because of flags displayed against England

UEFA and host nation Germany have made it clear that any conflict - or acts that might lead to it - will be tolerated during the showpiece event. But while the Serbian FA condemn actions taken by Albanian and Croatian fans, their own supporters have also caused tensions at the tournament.

Last week, UEFA announced it had opened disciplinary proceedings and levied charges of “throwing objects” and “transmitting a provocative message unfit for a sports event” during Serbia's 1-0 defeat against England in Gelsenkirchen. Serbia has remained an ally of Russia during the latter's war with Ukraine and supporters brandished the red, white and blue flag of the Moscow-run state, as per The Sun.

Some Serbian fans also displayed a land map of their country which included neighbouring Kosovo, long claimed by the Belgrade regime. The flag bore the message “nema predaje”, which means “never surrender” and indicated advocacy for the outdated Serbian ambitions, thus further pouring oil on troubled waters.