Highlights Denmark and Serbia face off with a spot in the Euro 2024 knockout rounds on the line.

A draw for Denmark and a win for England would secure a round of 16 berth for the Danes.

Serbia must win to have a chance of finishing in the top two.

EURO 2024 is well underway and teams are making their way into matchday three with qualification to the knockout rounds still hanging in the balance. As watching eyes cast over towards Group C, they will find an enticing match-up between Denmark and Serbia, with a win for either side as good as guaranteeing a spot in the round of 16.

With England the perennial favourites to overcome the task of defeating a plucky Slovenia side to progress into the knockout rounds, the likelihood is that the victor of the clash between Serbia and Denmark will secure second place in the group, as, should England win, Serbia will move to second on four points, and both Slovenia and Denmark will fall to third and fourth on two points.

Denmark will be no easy task to overcome, however, especially after a rugged performance to take a point off of table leaders England, in a match where many came away thinking Denmark could have come away with all three points. If that form and graft carry over to the Serbia game, there may be little wonder as to the eventual victor. With progression on the line and everything to play for, he is GIVEMESPORT's preview of Serbia vs Denmark at EURO 2024.

Serbia vs Denmark: Match Information Where Allianz Arena When 25/6/24 Time 8pm GMT Location Munich, Bavaria, Germany TV ITVX (UK)

Serbia vs Denmark - Tournament Stats

Both teams lack goals, but have been tough to break down

After a fantastic qualifying campaign, Denmark's opening two fixtures of EURO 2024 have been met to a mixed bag. Whilst the sting of a 77th minute equaliser from Slovenia's Erik Janza in their opening match left many disappointed by a game in which the Danes were favourites, the reaction to taking a point off of England, one of the favourites to win the tournament, was anything but disappointing, aside from some feeling Denmark should have taken advantage and won the fixture entirely to leave England in jeopardy.

Serbia, meanwhile, will also be riding a wave of enthusiasm after the elation of Luka Jović's 95th minute equaliser against Slovenia in their last outing in the tournament. Having dominated the majority of the possession sheets and having created plenty of chances, it was only understandable to see the outpouring of relief from the Serbian end following the Milan man's late header. They also put up more than a fair fight against England, but were unable to fashion an equaliser in that one, falling short to a 1-0 defeat.

In the coming clash, it's likely to see two very similar patterns of play. Both teams will be more than aware that a victory for either side could likely spell the end of the others' participation, but Denmark hold the advantage on points, meaning a draw for them and a win for England will see them progress in second place.

As such, if the game enters the late stages at level pegging, we can expect the same level of Danish defensive grit that we saw against the Three Lions, as they may be in no rush to take risks, knowing what failure and a late defeat could mean, especially against a team who have been sufficient at piling on late pressure in times of need, to no eventual effect against England, and dramatic effect against Slovenia.

Additionally feeding our facts that this game may not open out too widely, the Danish attack has not been the hero of the hour so far. Jonas Wind and Rasmus Hojlund have started both games as a front two, but neither against England nor Slovenia have they managed to make any form of meaningful impact, with the midfield partnership, in tandem with the impressive defence, of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Morten Hjulmand sweeping up many of the plaudits so far.

Serbia have been equally toothless in an attacking sense, hitting the target only five times from 21 attempts so far, scoring once. So they will need to find a creative, attacking spark if they are to secure the win that they desperately need. Now that we know the lay of the land, we'll have a look at the betting trends and best picks going into this one.

Serbia vs Denmark Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Match Result

Denmark have opened their tournament with two draws, whilst Serbia have opened out with a draw and a loss, meaning a victory in this one for either side is tough to foresee.

However, with both teams riding a wave of confidence, and a necessity to perform, going into this contest, we may see someone snatch three points away, with that team likely being Denmark.

Denmark have drawn both of their games at EURO 2024, whilst Serbia have drawn one and lost one.

Serbia are averaging 52% possession so far, with Denmark averaging 59%.

Denmark have been the more dangerous team in front of goal, hitting the target 11 times from 32 shots, scoring twice, whilst Serbia have hit the target just five times from 21, scoring once.

Denmark have not been defeated in their last six games overall.

Prediction: Denmark to win (6/5)

Over/Under

Neither team have been potent in front of goal so far this tournament, but have both had plenty of attempts. With both sides rigid defensively throughout their opening two games, we expect the goals to come at a premium, but desperation may see the attempts flair up.

Both teams recorded over 10 shots at goal in their previous matches.

Neither side have scored more than once in either of their games so far.

Both teams have been strong in defense, with Denmark's defenders registering 21 defensive actions across two games, and Serbia's recording 38.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals (10/11), Over 24 match shots (4/9)

Player bets

Eyes should be cast towards the midfield of both teams, as several key players have been racking up the numerical beneficiaries on both sides of the battle. Ivan Ilic has been combative as ever in the centre for Serbia, recording 2.5 tackles p/g across his two appearances, whereas Hojbjerg, both GIVEMESPORT and UEFA's man of the match against England, has recorded 3.5.

In an attacking sense, Christian Eriksen has been making plenty of noise in creating and attacking big opportunities, averaging four shots a game going into this one.

Prediction: Ivan Ilic +2 tackles (4/7)

Predictions: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg +3 tackles (6/4)

Prediction: Christian Eriksen +3 shots (10/11), 1+ shots on target (8/11)

Total accumulator: 110/1

All data from SofaScore, all odds from bet365, correct as of 15:00 GMT, 24/6/24