Australian tennis coach Rennae Stubbs has slammed the Women’s Tennis Association for failing to make a statement following a controversial decision made at the Madrid Open.

Stubbs, 52, the former coach of Serena Williams, has publicly criticised the WTA for silencing the women’s double finalists last week.

On May 7, US tennis stars Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff were beaten in straight sets (6-1, 6-4) at the Madrid Open by Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka and Sao Paulo-born Beatriz Haddad Maia.

However, during the presentation ceremony, the four finalists weren’t given the opportunity to produce a speech.

The Women's double finalists at the Madrid Open weren't allowed to speak at the presentation ceremony. Credit: Getty Images/Julian Finney

The sucker punch here is that while no mics were set up for the quartet of women, the men’s doubles champions Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov were afforded time to speak at the tennis tournament the day before (May 6).

Rennae Stubbs has her say on WTA Madrid Open silence

Following the match, Stubbs took to her podcast to condemn the WTA for not putting out an immediate statement.

On The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, she said: “Tick tock. What’s the day. How many days has this happened since, and guess who hasn’t made a public statement yet? The WTA.

“Now I know I’ve heard from sources that they’re working behind the scenes on releasing a statement,” Stubbs said.

“Guys, it’s a simple f***king statement,” she continued.

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs (right) and Caitlin Thomspon have criticsed the WTA. Credit: Spotify.

“You say we are very unhappy with the way our ladies doubles finalists and champions were treated. We are in discussions of how we’re going to handle this going forward, but we want to put it out there right now that we are not happy with the way that was handled.”

Podcast co-host, Caitlin Thompson, agreed with the former professional.

She said: “I think the WTA should say something, and I also think the ATP should say something.

“Come on guys have some solidarity with these women,” she added.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff have spoken out on the controversial descison

Following the tennis tournament, 29-year-old women’s doubles finalist Pegula told The Guardian about the moment she realised they weren’t being allowed to talk.

She said: “The guy was like: ‘Now you go up on the podium and take one [photograph] together’ Then Vika [Azarenka] turned to us and said: ‘There’s no speeches.’

“We realised there were no microphones set up, there’s nothing. It was very rushed,” the Buffalo-born star added.

After the Madrid Open, 19-year-old Gauff also took a swipe at the tournament’s controversial decision.

She tweeted: “Wasn’t given the chance to speak after the final today.

“But thank you to the fans for supporting us and women’s tennis this week!

Gauff then went on to thank her doubles partner, Pegula, before wishing the winners a ‘big congratulations’.

GiveMeSport has reached out to the WTA for comment.