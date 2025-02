Tennis icon, Serena Williams, has revealed the real reason why she made a surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX half-time show in New Orleans this past Sunday.

Super Bowl LIX saw the Philadelphia Eagles secure their second Super Bowl title in franchise history, taking down the reigning champions, Kansas City Chiefs, in a resounding 40-22 victory.

Serena Williams' Super Bowl Cameo Raised Questions

Many thought it was a subliminal message to Canadian rapper, Drake