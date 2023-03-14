The 2023 Indian Wells is well underway, with British favourite Emma Raducanu among those in the last 16 of the women’s tournament.

Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Iga Świątek are among the other big names left in the draw.

This year’s edition of the WTA 1000 event may be star-studded, but it used to be the case that the most famous name in all of women’s tennis would be absent from the “fifth Grand Slam”.

Serena Williams and her sister Venus boycotted Indian Wells from 2001 to 2015 due to allegations of racist abuse from the crowd.

Shocking footage from the incident which sparked the boycott has now re-emerged on social media.

Why did Serena and Venus Williams boycott Indian Wells?

Serena Williams arrived at Indian Wells in 2001 as a 19-year-old emerging talent, having already won the tournament two years prior. She also had a Grand Slam title to her name, triumphing at the US Open in 1999.

After beating defending champion Lindsay Davenport in the last eight, Serena set up a semi-final clash with her older sister Venus.

On March 15th 2001, the crowd at Indian Wells waited with anticipation for a semi-final showdown between the American sisters. Just four minutes before the match began, however, Venus pulled out with a case of tendonitis.

A loud round of boos went round the venue as the crowd heard of the withdrawal. The timing of the announcement wasn’t helped by comments made the day before by Elena Dementieva, who had been defeated by Venus in the quarter-finals.

The Russian player had suggested Richard, the father of the Williams sisters, influenced the outcome of matches between the pair.

Following Venus’s withdrawal from the semi-finals, Serena faced Belgian star Kim Clijsters in the Indian Wells final.

Just as the match was about to begin, Venus and Richard walked in to take their seats in the stand. Their entrance was met by the overwhelming noise of boos and jeers, with the crowd then directing their anger at Serena as the match got underway.

Richard later claimed he was racially abused as he took his seat to watch his daughter play.

"When Venus and I were walking down the stairs to our seats, people kept calling me 'n-----.',” he told USA Today. “One said, 'I wish it was '75, we'd skin you alive.' I think Indian Wells disgraced America."

What happened after Serena Williams beat Kim Clijsters after 2001 Indian Wells victory?

In the footage posted by The Tennis Letter on Twitter, Serena is seen celebrating as her second Indian Wells title is confirmed.

While there is applause for the young star, boos can also be heard which get dramatically louder as Williams hugs her father and sister.

"Well, I think that’s pretty bad," one of the commentators says as the boos ring out. "She’s got through so well to win this match, got herself together, and she knows her family supports her."

Serena later addressed the crowd reaction in her court-side interview.

"I think it was more of a mental match than a physical match," she said. "I didn't even play well. So, I was just able to perform mentally.

"It was a little tough because I’ve won here before, and the reception wasn't so good. But if you're a champion you should be able to get through it."

Video: Watch Indian Wells crowd boo Serena Williams

When did the Williams sisters end their Indian Wells boycott?

Serena decided to return to Indian Wells in 2015, 14 years after her victory against Clijsters in 2001.

She gave her reason for ending the standoff in a Time Magazine article, writing: "Indian Wells was a pivotal moment of my story, and I am a part of the tournament’s story as well. Together we have a chance to write a different ­ending.

"I’m fortunate to be at a point in my career where I have nothing to prove. I’m still as driven as ever, but the ride is a little easier. I play for the love of the game.

"And it is with that love in mind, and a new understanding of the true meaning of forgiveness, that I will proudly return to Indian Wells in 2015."