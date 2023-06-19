Serge Aurier managed to score a calamitous own goal from 25 yards out while on international duty with the Ivory Coast.

And it's one of the most bizarre own goals we've seen this season.

On a day to forget for the 30-year-old, he inadvertently opened the scoring for opponents Zambia when he put through his own net in comical fashion.

With 31 minutes gone, the Nottingham Forest man attempted a last-ditch slide tackle in order to try and snuff out a Zambia attack.

But it's fair to say his intervention couldn't have worked out much worse.

Amazingly, the full-back’s challenge ended up with the ball flying in the back of his own net, as goalkeeper Charles Folly Ayayi let the ball slip through his hands.

His goalkeeper certainly did Aurier no favours here.

The ball looped up towards Ayayi's net following Aurier's lunge, but the goalkeeper really should have done better.

As Zambia wheeled away in celebration, almost in shock at the goal they had just scored, the clip emerged on Twitter and quickly went viral

You can watch the clip of Serge Aurier’s bizarre own goal below…

Watch: Serge Aurier’s bizarre 25-yard own-goal

It's hardly the first time that Aurier has dropped a howler in his career - a fact that fans on Twitter were quick to point out.

“The most Serge Aurier thing I’ve ever seen.” one replied, while another added: “The man, the myth, the legend.”

A third replied: “Glad he’s still got that in his locker. Never change king.”

“Good old Serge… the gift that keeps on giving... though he seemed to play a lot better for Forest than he ever did for us!” one Spurs fan commented.

Aurier's side went on to lose the match 3-0.

By virtue of the fact that they will host the 2023 AFCON tournament that begins in January next year, the Ivory Coast are assured of a place at the showpiece tournament, regardless of how they fare in qualifying.

However, error-strewn performances such as the one they put in against Zambia won't be doing much to convince the locals that their men have a chance of glory on home soil.

The Ivory Coast face Lesotho in their final qualifier in September. Victory would give them an outside chance of topping their qualifying group and putting themselves in a far better position for the tournament itself than they would be granted as hosts.

After their recent embarrassment, that fixture can't come fast enough.