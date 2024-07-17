Highlights Serge Gnabry won't leave Bayern Munich for Newcastle this summer, despite the Magpies' interest.

The north-east club are still searching for a winger to strengthen their squad, with Crysencio Summerville linked.

Eddie Howe is reportedly open to taking over as England manager.

Newcastle United are interested in signing winger Serge Gnabry, although the player is insistent that he will not leave Bayern Munich this summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Gnabry endured a difficult 2023/24 season, starting just five Bundesliga games as he struggled with persistent injury issues. This frustrating campaign resulted in his exclusion from Germany's Euro 2024 squad, and has sparked speculation surrounding his future at the Allianz.

With Michael Olise opting to join Bayern this summer, Gnabry's minutes could become even more limited next season. This may have pushed the 29-year-old to consider a move away, with Newcastle reportedly showing an interest, but Plettenberg has revealed that the former Arsenal man has no intention of leaving Munich this summer.

Gnabry Won't Join Newcastle

The Magpies are on the hunt for a winger this summer

It appears Newcastle's pursuit of a new winger will continue to drag on. The Magpies are desperate to strengthen their wide attacking areas, particularly on the right-hand side.

Talks with one Saudi side over Miguel Almiron are developing, with the Paraguayan expected to move on in this window. Almiron netted just three league goals in 33 appearances last season, and Eddie Howe has earmarked the position as an area the squad can see drastic development in.

Links to a number of right-sided forwards have emerged, with Olise initially the target the club had identified to replace their South American fan favourite. However, the Tynesiders have shortlisted a number of alternatives to the new Bayern signing, with Crysencio Summerville emerging as one of the favourties.

Newcastle are said to be interested in signing Summerville, who won the Championship player of the year award last season, scoring 19 goals in the division. However, few concrete links have developed on this front.

In recent days, speculation linking Gnabry - who has been described as "world-class" by Rio Ferdinand - to Newcastle has surfaced. With the German behind the likes of Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman in the pecking order, and Olise arriving, minutes could be sporadic for the former West Brom loanee next season.

However, Sky Sports' Plettenberg has dismissed these links, confirming the English side's interest but claiming Gnabry is committed to his contract, which is valid until 2026.

Statistical Comparison 2022/23 (League Only) Stat Gnabry Almiron Appearances 34 34 Goals 14 11 Assists 5 2 Shots Per 90 3.76 2.49 Key Passes Per 90 1.88 0.94 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.25 1.23

Newcastle Could Lose Howe to England

The manager is open to the job

Not being currently advanced in a deal to sign a right-winger could be the least of Newcastle's concerns, with Gareth Southgate's England exit potentially threatening the Magpies' hold of their manager. Eddie Howe is reportedly 'open' to replacing Southgate as coach of the Three Lions.

The former Bournemouth man has been linked with the job previously, but now the role is vacant, the possibility of him jumping ship at St James Park is real. Howe is said to be one of the leading candidates for the job meaning Newcastle's owners must be preparing a succession plan.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 16/07/2024